Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max launched in India, sale starts on 30 October

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India on 30 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2020 01:08:43 IST

Apple has finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 12 series today. The iPhone 12 lineup includes four models – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – and for the first time, all these models come with 5G connectivity. In addition to the iPhones, the company has also launched Apple's smart speaker HomePod Mini in India today at a price of Rs 9,990 that will be available for purchase in India on 16 November. To minimise e-waste, Apple has announced that it will not include headphones and AC charger in iPhone boxes anymore.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants. In terms of colours, both models will be available in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colour options. iPhone 12 will sell at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,900.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will go on sale on 30 October in India on Apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage variants and Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue colour variants. iPhone 12 Pro will sell at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will sell at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900.

iPhone 12 Pro will be available for purchase on 30 October in India on Apple's website and Apple Authorised Resellers. MagSafe charger, leather wallet, and iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 silicone case and the clear case will be available on 16 October. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 leather case will be available on 6 November.

Buyers purchasing the new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac will get one year of Apple TV+ for free and three months of Apple Arcade for free. This is a limited time offer.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini specifications

iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Ceramic Shield glass technology to make it more durable. It comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. iPhone 12 comes with iOS 14 out of the box and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset.

In terms of camera, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses two 12 MP wide-angle lenses that come with Smart HDR 3. According to Apple, Smart HDR 3 will "adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images". Apple also claims that iPhone 12 features the first camera that can shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision. It is apparently "the only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone".

Apple has introduced MagSafe wireless charger for iPhones that will support 15W wireless charging. You can use any MagSafe charger, cases or wallets that will magnetically stick at the back of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. All the other specifications of this model are the same as those of iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. The two handsets have got the same ceramic shield screens, IP68 water resistance, MagSafe as the iPhone 12.

They feature two 12 MP ultrawide lenses with 1.6 aperture wide-angle. In addition to this, they also sport a 52 mm equivalent telephoto camera. Apple has also announced that Deep Fusion is coming to all cameras on the Pro. Both iPhone 12 Pro models support 4X optical zoom and come with LiDar scanner. This will allow these phones to deliver AR capabilities, can also be used for auto-focus in low light.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a new Optical Image Stabilisation, which is used on the sensor instead of just on the lens.

Apple has also announced 10-bit HDR recording is coming to the new iPhone Pro models. The phones will also allow Dolby vision HDR recording and the iPhone 12 Pro will also let you edit these Dolby Vision videos on the device. Later this year, Apple will launch AppleProRAW, that puts multi-frame smartHDR into a RAW format.

