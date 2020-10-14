tech2 News Staff

At the Apple Event today, along with four new iPhones – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max – the Cupertino giant also launched the new HomePod Mini smart speaker. The speaker is just 3.3-inch tall and comes in white and space grey colour variants. HomePod mini works with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music will also be available on the smart speakers.

As part of Apple's plan to have net zero climate impact by 2030, HomePod mini has been made using 99 percent recycled rare earth elements, with the neodymium magnet in the speaker driver utilising 100 percent recycled rare earth elements.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, Rs 69,900, Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900 respectively)

HomePod Mini pricing and availability

The HomePod Mini smart speakers have been launched in India at Rs 9,900. The speakers can be pre-ordered starting 6 November, and will be available for purchase "beginning the week of 16 November".

HomePod Mini specification, features

The HomePod Mini is powered by the Apple S5 chip. It uses a full-range driver, and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, that enable deep bass and high frequencies. The smart speaker features a three-microphone array.

Siri on HomePod Mini can identify the voices of people living in the home and tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests, like accessing messages, reminders, notes, answering phone calls, among other things.

HomePod Mini will also be integrated with other Apple device due to which users will receive personalised listening suggestions on iPhones when it is next to HomePod mini, and instant controls will be available without having to unlock iPhone.

The HomePod Mini also comes with a new Intercom feature that lets members in a house connect with each other at home. With the feature, one person can send an Intercom message from one HomePod to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home — and their voice will automatically play on the designated HomePod speaker. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

Apple says that with HomePod Mini, only after “Hey Siri” is recognised locally on the device, or the user activates Siri by touch, will any information be sent to Apple servers. Requests are not associated with the user’s Apple ID, and personal information is not sold to advertisers or other organisations. The company says that HomePod Mini works with iPhone to complete requests for messages and notes on device without revealing that information to Apple.

HomePod Mini compatibility

The HomePod Mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 14; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later running iPadOS 14.