tech2 News Staff

Amazon will host its Great Indian Festival sale on 17 October in India. The Prime members will get early access to the sale on 16 October. The festival sale is expected to last a month long. Amazon has also confirmed that the buyers will be able to shop in six languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Just like every year, Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale at the same time. It will start on 16 October and will end on 21 October.

Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit card during the upcoming sale.

Best deals on smartphones

As per the Amazon teaser, iPhone 11 (Review) will sell under Rs 50,000. To recall, it was launched at Rs 64,800 last year. Other smartphones that will be available at a discounted price include the Galaxy M51 which will available at a starting price of Rs 22,499, down from 24,999. Galaxy M31s (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 19,499 and will be available at Rs 18,499. Other smartphones getting offers during this sale is OnePlus Nord (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review), Oppo F17, Nokia 5.3, Honor 9A, Vivo V19 and so on.

This is the first time that OnePlus 8 5G will be available at a discounted price. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant will sell at 39,999, down by Rs 2,000, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 41,999, down by Rs 3,000 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999, down by Rs 5,000. To recall, the upcoming OnePlus 8t 5G that is scheduled to be launched tomorrow (14 October) will also be available for purchase during this sale.

As for Xiaomi smartphones, Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) will sell at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000. Similarly, Redmi Note 9 (Review) will sell at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review) will sell at Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,999. Mi 10 5G (Review) will sell at a price of Rs 44,999, down by Rs 5,000. Redmi Note 8 (Review) will be available at Rs 11,499, down by Rs 1,000.

Best deals on smart TVs

During the upcoming sale, Samsung's Serif lifestyle TV will be available at a price of Rs 64,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990 for all 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch variants respectively. Customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on exchange offers.

During a flash sale on 18 October, Shinco's 32-inch smart TV SO328AS will be available at Rs 3232. In addition to this, the company's SO3A 32-inch HD Ready LED model will sell at Rs 8,999, the 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV will be priced at Rs 10,499, the 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV will sell at Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV will sell at Rs 21,999.