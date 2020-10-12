tech2 News Staff

E-commerce platforms in India like Amazon and Flipkart, are hosting their annual festive sales starting 16 October. With the launch of the Apple online store in India, the Cupertino giant will also be hosting its own Diwali offers this year. The Apple India online store, reads: "Get AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11. Our Diwali offer begins 17.10.20." The Apple India store does not yet reveal if there will be any discount on the iPhone 11 during the sale, but as per the website, under the Diwali offers, on purchase of an iPhone 11 (Review), customers will get free AirPods.

On Apple's India online store, AirPods with regular charging case is priced at Rs 14,900, and AirPods with wireless charging case costs Rs 18,900.

Amazon recently also announced its festive deals, wherein the iPhone 11 will also sell at a discounted price. Amazon has confirmed that iPhone 11 will sell at a price lower than Rs 49,999 during its upcoming sale. To recall, the Great Indian Festival sale will kick off on 17 October but the prime members can get access to the sale on 16 October itself.

During the sale, Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Right now, iPhone 11 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 61,990 on Amazon. Hence, it will get a discount of up to Rs 12,000 during the upcoming sale.

For the unversed, Apple will launch its iPhone 12 lineup that is likely to include four models tomorrow (13 October).

iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 features 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera setup and is technically the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, even though the XR will continue to remain on sale globally.

The biggest upgrade over the iPhone XR is the new dual rear camera setup that now packs in a 12 MP wide-angle lens + 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera gets an upgrade to 12 MP as well and is now also capable of recording 4K 60 fps video with Apple's Cinematic Video Stabilisation.