tech2 News Staff

Vivo unveiled the Vivo X27 and the X27 Pro at an event held in China. The phones are equipped with an upper mid-range processor and premium design.

The phones had been doing rounds of the rumour mills from quite a while now.

As per the report in GizmoChina both the phones are similar yet different. Both the phones sport a pop-up selfie camera but come in different sizes. Also, both the phones pack in triple-rear camera setup, but have different positions.

The rear of the Vivo X27 sports a design which termed as Peacock Feather by the company and is available in all colour variants.

Vivo X27 Specifications and price

The Vivo X27 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 screen ratio. It has thin bezels on both sides and the top with the chin being a bit chubbier than the rest.

The phone has been made available in two variants which have different processors as well. One of the variants is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The other variant is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo X27 has a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera that is said to slide out in about 0.68s with light strips flanked on both its sides.

The colour of the LED lights can be set by choosing amongst six different colour options.

On the back, the phone flaunts a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 13 MP wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP depth-sensing camera. The triple rear camera is vertically aligned on the left side.

The camera has a number of features such as a 2.5 cm super macro mode, a super backlight mode, super night scene mode, a beauty mode and even celebrity filters.

The phone runs FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 out of the box. The latest iteration of Funtouch packs in dark mode, cooling turbo, game turbo and lots more. The Jovi assistant is also on board which can be connected to smart home appliances which are compatible with it.

The Vivo X27 has a 4,000mAh battery with support for Vivo’s own FlashCharge 22.5 W fast-charging technology. Also, it comes with a 6th generation in-display fingerprint technology.

The price of the Vivo X27 with Snapdragon 675 processor is CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs 32,776 ) and comes in the colours white, green and blue. It will be available for purchase on 30 March. The Snapdragon 710 variant will be made available for CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs 36,876 ) in blue and white and will roll out on 23 March.

Vivo X27 Pro Specifications and price

The Vivo X27 Pro sports a larger 6.7 super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:5:9. It has a wider pop-up selfie camera with 32 MP lens and a dedicated LED flash. It too comes with customisable light strips placed on both sides of the pop-up camera.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for the camera, the X27 Pro too sports a triple camera setup but is vertically aligned on the centre. The configuration is the same as X27.

Vivo says that the phone has a U-shaped 10-layer PCB which is a first for the manufacturer. It also comes equipped with dedicated audio chip and NFC.

The Vivo X27 Pro is priced at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs 40,975) and will be made available in Black Pearl and White colours in April.

