FP Trending

Besides several other deals on smartphones and laptops during the Amazon Prime Day sale, iRobot products’ official distributor in India, Puresight Systems, will also be offering some discounts. The Amazon Prime Day Sale starts 26 July.

Puresight Systems has revealed that during the two-day sale, Braava mopping devices and Roomba smart robotic vacuum cleaners will be available at a discounted price.

Roomba i7 and i7+, premium vacuum machines, will be available at a discounted cost of Rs 54,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. While Roomba i3 and i3+ vacuum machines will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,900 and Rs 54,900, respectively. The Roomba i3+ and i7+ will come with features like automatic dirt disposal, 3-staged cleaning, smart mapping, high-tech sensors, and others.

The company will also be offering a pocket-friendly discounted price of Rs 21,900 on the Roomba 692 vacuum cleaner model. Roomba s9+ will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 1,29,000. In addition to the vacuum devices, Braava Jet m6, the automatic mopping robot will be available at a heavily discounted price of Rs 49,900.

Using the iRobot Home app, customers can control all the devices belonging to Puresight systems. The Roomba i3 and i7 series automatically align their task of vacuuming seamlessly with the Braava’s mopping abilities.

Braava is equipped with vSLAM navigation and learns the layout of any home that allows it to customize the personal Smart Maps where users can selectively choose their rooms to clean. The vacuum and mop work as ideal ‘cleaning assistants’ for far-reaching floor-cleaning home services which are often a concern for people.