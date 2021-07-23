Friday, July 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Deals on Roomba i7, i7 Plus, Roomba i3, Roomba 692, other iRobot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Prime Day sale will be a two-day event ending on 27 July and will be held exclusively on the Amazon website and app.


FP TrendingJul 23, 2021 13:38:15 IST

Besides several other deals on smartphones and laptops during the Amazon Prime Day sale, iRobot products’ official distributor in India, Puresight Systems, will also be offering some discounts. The Amazon Prime Day Sale starts 26 July.

Puresight Systems has revealed that during the two-day sale, Braava mopping devices and Roomba smart robotic vacuum cleaners will be available at a discounted price.

Roomba i7 and i7+, premium vacuum machines, will be available at a discounted cost of Rs 54,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. While Roomba i3 and i3+ vacuum machines will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,900 and Rs 54,900, respectively. The Roomba i3+ and i7+ will come with features like automatic dirt disposal, 3-staged cleaning, smart mapping, high-tech sensors, and others.

(Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Best deals on Echo devices)

The company will also be offering a pocket-friendly discounted price of Rs 21,900 on the Roomba 692 vacuum cleaner model. Roomba s9+ will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 1,29,000. In addition to the vacuum devices, Braava Jet m6, the automatic mopping robot will be available at a heavily discounted price of Rs 49,900.

Using the iRobot Home app, customers can control all the devices belonging to Puresight systems. The Roomba i3 and i7 series automatically align their task of vacuuming seamlessly with the Braava’s mopping abilities.

Braava is equipped with vSLAM navigation and learns the layout of any home that allows it to customize the personal Smart Maps where users can selectively choose their rooms to clean. The vacuum and mop work as ideal ‘cleaning assistants’ for far-reaching floor-cleaning home services which are often a concern for people.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

Jul 22, 2021
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more
Pa Ranjith's next film Sarpatta to release on Amazon Prime Video on 22 July, announces filmmaker

BuzzPatrol

Pa Ranjith's next film Sarpatta to release on Amazon Prime Video on 22 July, announces filmmaker

Jul 09, 2021
Toofaan, Malik, Ikkat, Sarpatta Parambarai, Narappa: Line-up of releases leading up to Prime Day 2021

BuzzPatrol

Toofaan, Malik, Ikkat, Sarpatta Parambarai, Narappa: Line-up of releases leading up to Prime Day 2021

Jul 15, 2021
As Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa releases on Amazon Prime Video, all you need to know about cast, crew, plot

Buzz Patrol

As Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa releases on Amazon Prime Video, all you need to know about cast, crew, plot

Jul 20, 2021
Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale to go live on 26-27 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale to go live on 26-27 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more

Jul 12, 2021
Amazon Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and more

Amazon Apple Days sale

Amazon Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and more

Jul 16, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021