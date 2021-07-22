FP Trending

Amazon Prime Day is all set to go live on 26 July and will conclude on 27 July. The two-day sale will allow Prime members to avail exciting deals across Amazon devices, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, furniture, everyday essentials, and more.

There will be several offers on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Alexa built-in, and smart home devices, including the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube that will be on a deal for the first time.

You can get all the details of the event by just asking “Alexa, what is Prime Day?”. Android users can discover Prime Day deals and new launches by tapping the mic icon on the top right in the Amazon shopping app by saying “Alexa, go to Prime Day deals” or “Alexa, go to Prime Day launches”.

The Prime Day brings Alexa smart home combo of Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart Colour Bulb at Rs 2,299. You can voice control your smart lights using Echo Dot 3rd Gen or even remotely with the Alexa app.

The event will witness Echo Dot 3rd Generation at no additional cost with the OnePlus U series TV (50/55/65 inches) that comes with 4K Ultra HD vision.

Amazon Prime Day sale also brings Echo Dot 3rd generation at Rs 999 on purchase of AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TVs (50/55 inches) which come with Dolby vision, Fire TV OS, and built-in Alexa experience. With the Fire TV OS, you can access the Alexa controls for skills, music streaming, games, smart home controls, and more.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen will be available at a price of Rs 1,499 with select Smart TVs and ACs during the Prime Day sale. You can avail yourself up to 50 percent off on the Echo smart speaker of your choice - with or without a screen.

The Fire TV devices will be available with up to 50 percent off during Prime Day using which users can stream their favorite shows and movies across platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and more.

Amazon will offer a 55 percent discount on Fire TV Stick coupled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select. The e-commerce giant will also offer Rs 4,000 off on Kindle devices including the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis.

You can join Amazon Prime for Rs 999/year or Rs 329 for three months to enjoy Prime benefits including exclusive deals, free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, and more.