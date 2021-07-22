Thursday, July 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen will be available at a price of Rs 1,499 with select Smart TVs and ACs during the Prime Day sale.


FP TrendingJul 22, 2021 10:52:56 IST

Amazon Prime Day is all set to go live on 26 July and will conclude on 27 July. The two-day sale will allow Prime members to avail exciting deals across Amazon devices, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, furniture, everyday essentials, and more.

There will be several offers on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Alexa built-in, and smart home devices, including the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube that will be on a deal for the first time.

Echo Dot

Echo Dot

You can get all the details of the event by just asking “Alexa, what is Prime Day?”. Android users can discover Prime Day deals and new launches by tapping the mic icon on the top right in the Amazon shopping app by saying “Alexa, go to Prime Day deals” or “Alexa, go to Prime Day launches”.

The Prime Day brings Alexa smart home combo of Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart Colour Bulb at Rs 2,299. You can voice control your smart lights using Echo Dot 3rd Gen or even remotely with the Alexa app.

The event will witness Echo Dot 3rd Generation at no additional cost with the OnePlus U series TV (50/55/65 inches) that comes with 4K Ultra HD vision.

Amazon Prime Day sale also brings Echo Dot 3rd generation at Rs 999 on purchase of AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TVs (50/55 inches) which come with Dolby vision, Fire TV OS, and built-in Alexa experience. With the Fire TV OS, you can access the Alexa controls for skills, music streaming, games, smart home controls, and more.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen will be available at a price of Rs 1,499 with select Smart TVs and ACs during the Prime Day sale. You can avail yourself up to 50 percent off on the Echo smart speaker of your choice - with or without a screen.

The Fire TV devices will be available with up to 50 percent off during Prime Day using which users can stream their favorite shows and movies across platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and more.

Amazon will offer a 55 percent discount on Fire TV Stick coupled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select. The e-commerce giant will also offer Rs 4,000 off on Kindle devices including the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis.

You can join Amazon Prime for Rs 999/year or Rs 329 for three months to enjoy Prime benefits including exclusive deals, free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, and more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Audible Sleep series

Audible's sleep series now available for free on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Alexa-enabled devices

Jun 18, 2021
Audible's sleep series now available for free on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Alexa-enabled devices
Amazon starts rolling out the refreshed, streamlined Fire TV UI that includes multi-user support

Amazon

Amazon starts rolling out the refreshed, streamlined Fire TV UI that includes multi-user support

Dec 11, 2020
Amazon starts rolling out redesigned user interface with multi-user support, new 'Find' tab and more

Amazon

Amazon starts rolling out redesigned user interface with multi-user support, new 'Find' tab and more

Dec 18, 2020
Amazon Alexa devices were the top selling products on Amazon during the holiday season

Amazon Alexa devices were the top selling products on Amazon during the holiday season

Jan 02, 2017
Amazon launches Ring Always Home Cam that can act as a home drone and record footage

Amazon

Amazon launches Ring Always Home Cam that can act as a home drone and record footage

Sep 25, 2020
Croma Fire TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos launched in India at a starting price at Rs 17,999

Croma Fire TV

Croma Fire TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos launched in India at a starting price at Rs 17,999

Mar 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021