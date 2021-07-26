Monday, July 26, 2021Back to
Amazon India announces ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for smartphones including iQoo 7, Galaxy M51, Oppo F17 and more

Under this program, buyers can get 12 months of no-cost EMI and free display replacement service within six months on the iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, Vivo Y51A and more.


FP TrendingJul 26, 2021 11:20:45 IST

Amazon has introduced a new ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for Prime users in India. During the ongoing Prime Day 2021 sale, the program will allow users to get the lowest interest-free installments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.  The program will involve a minimum three-month enhanced tenure on the installments.

The program offers 6 months of free screen replacement by Acko to help people save the extra costs of screen replacements. According to Amazon, the cost of screen replacement can be 40 percent more than the phone's value.

The scheme can be availed on the Redmi, Samsung, iQoo, Vivo, Mi, and Oppo smartphones. The current offers include 9 months of no-cost EMI and free screen replacement within six months on the Samsung Galaxy M51(Review), Redmi Note 10s, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, iQoo Z3 5G, and Oppo F17.

The buyers can also get 12 months of no-cost EMI and free display replacement within six months on the iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, Vivo Y51A, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19, and Vivo Y73. 18 months of no-cost EMI and the same screen replacement offer is available on the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+.

Those who want to get sign up for this program need to become Amazon Prime members by paying Rs 999 a year or Rs 329 a month. The Prime subscription will provide them access to Prime Video, Prime Music, free and fast delivery,  exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

People who are aged between 18 and 24 can avail of the Youth offer to get the subscription for 50 percent off. Once found applicable, users can get the membership and the 50 percent money as cashback.

For those who don't know, the Amazon Prime Day sale is now live and will come to an end tomorrow (27 July).

(Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Deals on Roomba i7, i7 Plus, Roomba i3, Roomba 692, other iRobot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members)

 

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


