OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 65 W Warp Charge. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India for Amazon Prime members and Red Cable Club members. Notably, Amazon is now hosting a Prime Day sale in India. The smartphone will go on open sale on 28 July.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available for purchase in August 2021. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The latter two storage variants will go on open sale on 28 July.

The smartphone comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants. The smartphones will be available for purchase from Vijay Sales as well starting 28 July.

The smartphone will be available for purchase to existing Red Cable Club members and Amazon Prime members on 26 - 27 July on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon and OnePlus Experience Stores.

P̶r̶e̶t̶t̶y̶ ̶m̶u̶c̶h̶ the sweetest deal this week 🎁 Get ₹500 off on Red Cable Care when you purchase it with your brand new OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Head to your nearest OnePlus Experience Stores now! pic.twitter.com/KqGTwD402F — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 23, 2021

As for the sale offers, buyers who make the purchase via oneplus.in or the OnePlus Store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 1,499, down from Rs 2,499. In addition to this, the first 2,000 buyers who make the purchase via the OnePlus Store app will win a OnePlus handy fanny pack.

They will also get a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. If the buyers are upgrading from one OnePlus smartphone to OnePlus Nord 2 5G, they will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. This offer is valid from 26 July to 31 July.

On the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, customers will get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free. Buyers who sign up for Red Cable Club on their smartphones will get additional 1 TB Cloud Storage with Red Cable Care plan (under Red Cable Pro).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support. The smartphone also features an alert slider and duals speaker.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera setup. The camera comes with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.