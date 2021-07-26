Monday, July 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2021 08:52:21 IST

OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 65 W Warp Charge. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India for Amazon Prime members and Red Cable Club members. Notably, Amazon is now hosting a Prime Day sale in India. The smartphone will go on open sale on 28 July.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

(Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999  and will be available for purchase in August 2021. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999  and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The latter two storage variants will go on open sale on 28 July.

The smartphone comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants. The smartphones will be available for purchase from Vijay Sales as well starting 28 July.

The smartphone will be available for purchase to existing Red Cable Club members and Amazon Prime members on 26 - 27 July on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon and OnePlus Experience Stores.

As for the sale offers, buyers who make the purchase via oneplus.in or the OnePlus Store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 1,499, down from Rs 2,499. In addition to this, the first 2,000 buyers who make the purchase via the OnePlus Store app will win a OnePlus handy fanny pack.

They will also get a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. If the buyers are upgrading from one OnePlus smartphone to OnePlus Nord 2 5G, they will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. This offer is valid from 26 July to 31 July.

On the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, customers will get  3 months of Spotify Premium for free. Buyers who sign up for  Red Cable Club on their smartphones will get additional 1 TB Cloud Storage with Red Cable Care plan (under Red Cable Pro).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support. The smartphone also features an alert slider and duals speaker.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera setup. The camera comes with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch: 50 MP camera, a one-of-a-kind chipset with powerful AI capabilities, and perhaps a reasonable asking price? Here’s what to expect

Jul 21, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch: 50 MP camera, a one-of-a-kind chipset with powerful AI capabilities, and perhaps a reasonable asking price? Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India: Pricing, specifications, availability and more

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India: Pricing, specifications, availability and more

Jul 22, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launch highlights: OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing starts at Rs 27,999

OnePlus launch event

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launch highlights: OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing starts at Rs 27,999

Jul 22, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the event live

OnePlus launch event

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro to launch today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the event live

Jul 22, 2021
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?

Jul 23, 2021
OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

Jul 12, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021