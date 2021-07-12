tech2 News Staff

Amazon has announced to host its Prime Day 2021 sale on 26 - 27 July in India. During the two-day sale, the e-commerce platform will provide discounts and offers on smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Amazon will also offer an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

This #AmazonPrimeDay, dive to discover the joy of great deals, blockbuster entertainment and new launches.

Join Prime Now https://t.co/CLIprzyNoI pic.twitter.com/RGeq9dmpph — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 10, 2021

In addition to this, the company will give "unlimited 5 percent reward points" to Prime members on purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

As per the preview, smartphones to be available at discounts include OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M51, iPhone 11, Redmi 9, iQOO 7 legend, iPhone 12 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and more.

Notably, OnePlus Nord 2 5G that is scheduled to launch on 22 July in India is also expected to be available for purchase during this two-day sale.

Amazon will also give up to 50 percent discount on smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products.

For those who don't know it yet, the Flipkart Electronics sale is now live and is offering discounts on smartphones like iPhone XR, Narzo 30A, Google Pixel 4a and more.