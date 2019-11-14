Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Realme 5, Moto E6S, Samsug Galaxy A50 and more

During the Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy A50 is selling at a starting price of Rs 14,999.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 15:49:32 IST

Flipkart is hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale and it will go on till 18 November. The sale is coinciding with Amazon's two sales —Apple Days sale (13 Nov- 17 Nov) and Oppo Fantastic Days sale(13 Nov-15 Nov).

During the sale, Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option on HDFC Bank Credit cards.

Here are the best deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale that you will not want to miss.

Moto E6s

Moto E6S (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 1,000. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage smartphone was launched at a  price of Rs 7,999 and is currently priced at Rs 6,999, during the sale.

Moto E6s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and offers 3,000 mAh battery.

The Moto E6s comes in two colour variants – Cranberry Red and Mirror Grey.

Realme 5, 5 Pro

Realme 5 (First impressions) is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000 —Rs 8,999. It was launched back August at a price of Rs 9,999, along with Realme 5 Pro (Review)  which is also getting Rs 1,000 off and selling at Rs 13,999 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage). The highlight of these smartphones is their 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme 5 (R) vs Realme 5 Pro (L)

Realme 5 comes in Crystal purple and Crystal Blue colour variants.

(Also read: Realme 5s will reportedly be same as Realme 5 except for a new 48 MP camera setup)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. This smartphone is now selling at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

The Galaxy A50 is powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core 2.3 GHz processor.

The smartphone comes in two colour variant black, blue and white colour options.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro

Redmi K20 is selling at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model. This was launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999 back in July this year. Redmi K20 Pro(Review) is also selling at a starting price of Rs 25,999 down from Rs 27,999.

redmi k20 pro

The two smartphones are available in Pearl White, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Carbon Black colour variants.

