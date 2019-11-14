Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
Amazon Apple Days, Oppo Fantastic Days sale: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, more

During the ongoing Amazon sale, iPhone XR is selling at a discount of Rs 7,000, priced at Rs 42,900.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 13:55:26 IST

Amazon has kicked off two mini sales on the platform — Apple Days and Oppo Fantastic Days sale. The Apple Days Sale started yesterday and will be ongoing until 17 November. On the other hand, the Oppo Fantastic Days sale will go on till 15 November that is tomorrow.

Amazon is offering a discount on HDFC Credit and Debit cards on the purchase of some Apple products.

Here are the best deals on the company products that you can buy during these sales.

During the sale, iPhone XR is selling at a discount of Rs 7,000.

Apple Days sale

Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 23,000 to HDFC cardholders during the Apple Days sale. iPhone XR (Review) is currently selling at Rs 42,900 (64 GB storage variant) down from Rs 49,900. Another iPhone getting a huge discount is iPhone 6s (review), it is priced at Rs 23,999, down from Rs 29,000.

(Also read: Apple AirPods Pro now available in India, priced at Rs 24,900: All you need to know)

As for the recently launched Apple products, you will get a discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of iPhone 11 (Review) or iPhone 11 Pro. A Rs 7,000 discount will be given on the purchase of iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review).

Apple Watch 5 Series (Review) will come at a starting price of  Rs 36,810 after a discount of Rs 4,000. iPad 7th Gen model is selling at a price of Rs 29,900. You can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on this iPad. All these discounts are applicable for HDFC Bank Debit or Credit cardholders.

Oppo Fantastic Days sale

As for the Oppo Fantastic Days sale, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (First impressions) is currently discounted at Rs 10,000 and is now selling at Rs 39,990 (8 GB RAM +256 GB storage). Launched a few months back, Oppo Reno 2 (Review) can also be purchased at Rs 36,990 and with a discount of Rs 3,500 under the exchange offer. It is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 36,990.

The lower variants of the same Reno 2 series — Reno 2F is selling at a discount of Rs  2,000 and is currently selling at Rs 23, 990 with an exchange offer up to Rs 2,500. Oppo Reno 2z is also selling at a discount of Rs 2,000, priced at Rs 27,990.

Oppo-Reno-2-camera

Other smartphones offering good exchange offers are Oppo A9 2020, Oppo F11 Pro (Review) and Oppo A7.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


