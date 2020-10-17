Saturday, October 17, 2020Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Xiaomi's Diwali with Mi offers lure people to spend their lockdown savings

Sales and deals, this year, are slightly more interesting with the launch of Apple's online store in India.


Nandini YadavOct 17, 2020 11:54:10 IST

It's that time of the year when all e-commerce platforms in the country host festive sales. Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival sale, Flipkart is hosting the Big Billion Days sale, Xiaomi has also taken its 'Diwali with Mi' sale live almost a month ahead of the festival. And this time, the sales and deals have been made slightly more interesting with the launch of Apple's online store in India. Starting today, 17 October, Apple is also hosting 'Diwali Offers' in the country.

Like every year, Amazon offered early access to its Prime members (subscription-based service) on 16 October, whereas the sale is now open for all customers starting today, 17 October. The Amazon sale is scheduled to end on 21 October.

Flipkart, on the other hand, kicked off sale for all its users yesterday, 16 October. The Big Billion Days sale will also go on till 21 October.

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Xiaomis Diwali with Mi offers lure people to spend their lockdown savings

Apple iPhone 11

While every year, these sales usually go on for to five days, this time, with the country (and the world) facing a pandemic, the e-commerce platforms are luring customers with longer sale days. Even though its sales officially ends on 21 October, Amazon says it will be offering a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 12,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit card till 23 October.

Apple is yet to reveals its offers, but it has teased that during the Diwali offer period, on the purchase of an iPhone 11, customers will get free AirPods.

Ahead of the sale periods, Apple has also slashed the prices of iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2, and a few other smartphones.

Smartphone brands are also offering discounts across platforms. While some of their devices are on offer on Amazon, some are available on discounts on Flipkart. For instance, the iPhone 11's price has been slashed and is available at Rs 47,999 on Amazon. Apple iPhone SE, however, is now selling at a starting price of Rs 26,999 on Flipkart. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, and Galaxy S10 are on sale on Amazon, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S10+ are on offer on Flipkart.

To attract more customers, this year Amazon has also announced that buyers in India can view the website in six languages now.

Read more about the discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Xiaomi is also offering Diwali with Mi offers. Most of these offers are the same as the discounts we see on Mi devices on Amazon and Flipkart, howeve1r, some of the deals are exclusive to the platform. The famous Re 1 Flash Sale is also now live on mi.com, wherein, if you are quick enough (and lucky enough), you can win a device at just Re 1. Today, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was on offer in the Re 1 sale. Xiaomi is offering discounts up to Rs 10,000 on the platform.

(Also read: pTron Bassbuds, BassBuds Lite, Bass Buds Pro, BassBuds Elite to sell at a 'special price' at Amazon Great Indian sale)

