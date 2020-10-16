Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Great Indian Festival now live for Prime members: Best deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, Redmi Note 9 and more

OnePlus 8t is now available for purchase on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 42,999.


tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2020 12:42:57 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will kick off tomorrow in India but it is now live for the Prime members. The festival sale is expected to last a month long. This time on Amazon, buyers can shop in six languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Parallelly, Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale. It is now live for everyone and will end on 21 October. Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 12,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit card till 23 October.

(Also Read: How to become an Amazon Prime member)

Amazon Great Indian Festival now live for Prime members: Best deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, Redmi Note 9 and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival

(Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on iPhone SE (2020), Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more)

Best deals on smartphones available today (16 October)

Apple

iPhone 11 (Review) is now selling at Rs 47,999. To recall, Apple has slashed the price of iPhone 11 in India and it will now sell at a starting price of Rs 54,900, down from Rs 64,800.

Samsung

Galaxy M51 is now available at a starting price of Rs 22,499, down from 24,999. Galaxy M31s (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 19,499 and is now available at Rs 18,499. Similarly, Galaxy M31 (Review) will also sell at Rs 15,499, down by Rs 1,000. Galaxy S10 is now selling at a starting price of Rs 39,999 on Amazon whereas the same 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 57,800 on the Samsung website.

Honor

Honor 9A will sell at Rs 9,999, down from 11,999 and Honor 9X will be available at Rs 15,999, down by Rs 1,000.

OnePlus

This is the first time that the OnePlus 8 5G is available at a discounted price. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant is selling at 39,999, down by Rs 2,000, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 41,999, down by Rs 3,000 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999, down by Rs 5,000.

The newly launched OnePlus 8T is also available for purchase now on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 42,999.

Xiaomi

As for Xiaomi smartphones, Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000. Similarly, Redmi Note 9 (Review)  is priced at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review)  is available at Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,999. Mi 10 5G (Review)  is at a price of Rs 44,999, down by Rs 5,000. Redmi Note 8 (Review) is priced at Rs 11,499, down by Rs 1,000.

Vivo

Vivo V17 (Review) is now selling at Rs 17,990 on Amazon whereas it is priced at Rs 20,990 on Flipkart. Vivo Y30 has also got a price of Rs 1,000 and is now selling at Rs 13,990.

Oppo

Oppo A52 was launched at Rs 16,990 and is now selling at Rs 13,990.

Best deals on smart TVs today

During the ongoing sale, Samsung's Serif lifestyle TV will be available at a price of Rs 64,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990 for all 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch variants respectively. Customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on exchange offers.

During a flash sale on 18 October, Shinco's 32-inch smart TV SO328AS will be available at Rs 3232. In addition to this, the company's SO3A 32-inch HD Ready LED model will sell at Rs 8,999, the 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV will be priced at Rs 10,499, the 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV will sell at Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV will sell at Rs 21,999.

Best deals on wearables

Redmi Smart Band (Review)  is now available at Rs 1,299, down by Rs 300. Honor MagicWatch 2 (46 mm variant) will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and the 42 mm variant will sell at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The Honor Band 5 will be priced at Rs 1,999, down from Rs 2,199.

Best deals on tablets

Honor Pad 5 will sell at a starting price of Rs 12,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), down by Rs 2,000.  Samsung tab A7 will be available at Rs 16,999, down from Rs 17,999. Samsung Tab S6 Lite (Review) will sell at a starting price of Rs 26,999, down by Rs 1,000.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture': Report

Oct 13, 2020
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture': Report
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

OnePlus

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

Oct 12, 2020
How to become an Amazon Prime member

Amazon

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Oct 16, 2020
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone SE (2020), Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone SE (2020), Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more

Oct 16, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 prime edition will be priced in India starting at Rs 16,499, reveals Amazon teaser

Samsung Galaxy M31 prime edition

Samsung Galaxy M31 prime edition will be priced in India starting at Rs 16,499, reveals Amazon teaser

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8: Five things that have changed in the new OnePlus flagship smartphone

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8: Five things that have changed in the new OnePlus flagship smartphone

Oct 15, 2020

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020