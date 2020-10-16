FP Trending

pTron has launched six new products ahead of the festive season. The brand is now offering 4 new wireless devices - 2 TWS(True Wireless Stereo) products and 2 BT Neckbands. With consumers are all geared up to shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Bassbuds by the company that features Bluetooth 5.0 and 20 hours of playtime will be sold at a festive price of Rs 799. The original price of the device is Rs 1,099.

Similarly, Bassbuds Lite, featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and 20 hours of playtime will be sold at Rs 699, while it is originally priced at Rs 999. Finally, Bassbuds Pro, featuring a Digital Display, Type C Charging, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.0 and 12 hours of playtime will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 999 from the original Rs 1,499.

Apart from these, the company has also announced two new additions to the Bassbuds lineup. These are a new range of products that have been custom-tuned for students and those working from home during the pandemic.

Bassbuds Elite is available in edgy colour combinations and is available at a festive price of Rs 899. The device packs an 8mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.0, 12 hours of playtime with the case in addition to the digital assistant support.

Bassbuds Duo has all the features of Elite and packs 13mm dynamic driver with voice assistant features. The device is available at a festive price of Rs 899 as well.

pTron is also expanding its wireless headset series with two new additions – Tangent Plus and Bassfest Plus.

Available at Rs 799, Tangent Plus is a wireless neckband available in 2 sporty colours – Blue/Black and Grey/Black. The device features a built-in camera shutter that allows users to click a selfie with their earphones and has 10mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 rating, Hi-Fi Stereo sound as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and 15 hours of playtime.

Bassfest Plus has voice assistant, BT5.0, IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance and 6 hours playtime. It also sports in-line remote control with built-in mic for a hands-free experience at Rs 499.

The company has also announced its first Made in India high quality and environment-friendly Powerbank – Dynamo Pro and Dynamo Lite – that are priced at Rs 549 and Rs 499 respectively.

Speaking about the festive offer, Ameen Khwaja, the founder and CEO of pTron said, "With every addition, we have been raising bars in terms of design, features, pricing, and experience. We are committed to provide our consumers lifestyle accessories and gears that offer the best in terms of performance and aesthetics which they can enjoy without spending a fortune. Keeping that in mind the festive range will be available on Amazon India at highly competitive and at never seen before prices starting from Rs 499.”

