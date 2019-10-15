tech2 News Staff

Today is the third day of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. During this sale, that will go on till 17 October, Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,750 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also ongoing right now and will end tomorrow (16 October).

With just two days before the Amazon sale concludes, here are today's best deals on gadgets that you can grab:

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 (Review) was earlier priced at Rs 9,999 for its base variant of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant. This storage variant is now selling at a price point of Rs 6,999. Redmi 7 comes in another storage variant of 3 GB RAM, which is now priced at Rs 7,999.

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Lunar Red, Eclipse Black and Comet Blue.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon exclusive Fire TV stick 4K is currently selling at a discount of Rs 2,000. The price of Fire TV Stick has come down from Rs 5,999 to Rs 3,999. The Alexa powered Fire TV Stick will come with an Alexa voice remote that will let you find content on TV with a simple voice command.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The third-gen Amazon Echo Dot (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 2,449. These Alexa powered smart speakers come with elements such as the glowing LED light ring and four buttons.

The Echo Dot comes in three colour variants — White, Black and Grey.

Bose Quiet Comfort headsets

These Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphone is selling at Rs 20,549 and getting a discount of Rs 8,814 on its original price. They are Alexa enabled and allows Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

It comes in Rose Gold, Black and White colour variants.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. This smartphone also has a higher storage variant that is priced at Rs 11,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage).

The smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour variants.