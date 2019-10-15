Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Echo Dot to Redmi 7, best deals of the day

Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,750 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 16:13:55 IST

Today is the third day of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. During this sale, that will go on till 17 October, Amazon is offering a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,750 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also ongoing right now and will end tomorrow (16 October).

With just two days before the Amazon sale concludes, here are today's best deals on gadgets that you can grab:

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 (Review) was earlier priced at Rs 9,999 for its base variant of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant. This storage variant is now selling at a price point of Rs 6,999. Redmi 7 comes in another storage variant of 3 GB RAM, which is now priced at Rs 7,999.

Redmi 7 is powered by Snapdragon 632 processor.

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Lunar Red, Eclipse Black and Comet Blue.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon exclusive Fire TV stick 4K is currently selling at a discount of Rs 2,000. The price of Fire TV Stick has come down from Rs 5,999 to Rs 3,999. The Alexa powered Fire TV Stick will come with an Alexa voice remote that will let you find content on TV  with a simple voice command.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is present;y selling at a discount of Rs 2,000.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The third-gen Amazon Echo Dot (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 2,449. These Alexa powered smart speakers come with elements such as the glowing LED light ring and four buttons.

Amazon-Echo-Dot-61 (2)

The improved build quality and louder speaker makes it a much better option to consider over the earlier generation Dot.

The Echo Dot comes in three colour variants — White, Black and Grey.

Bose Quiet Comfort headsets

These Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphone is selling at Rs 20,549 and getting a discount of Rs 8,814 on its original price. They are Alexa enabled and allows Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

bose headphones1280

These noise cancellation headphones were originally placed at Rs 29,363.

It comes in Rose Gold, Black and White colour variants.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. This smartphone also has a higher storage variant that is priced at Rs 11,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage).

Honor 8x

Honor 8X is powered by the Kirin 710 chipset.

The smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour variants.

 

