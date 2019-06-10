tech2 News Staff

For the ones who are looking to buy a new smartphone, now is a great time to do that. Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phones Fest, which has kicked off today (10 June) and will go on till 13 June. The sale brings a lot of offers and discounts on smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10, and iPhone X.

Offers on OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6T (review) was announced last year at a price of Rs 41,999, and during the sale, it is available at Rs 27,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 31,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. As for the recently launched OnePlus 7 (review) and OnePlus 7 Pro(review), that are priced at of Rs 32,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively, will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500 when bought via SBI Debit Card and Rs 2,000 by SBI Credit Card.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy M20, Note 9, Galaxy A50

During this Fab Phones Fest, Samsung Galaxy S10 is also getting a discount, wherein its price has come down to Rs 61, 900 for 8 GB+ 128 GB variant and Rs 76,900 for its 8 GB+ 512 GB storage variant.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M20 is also getting a price cut. It is now priced at Rs 9,990 for 3 GB+32 GB which was earlier priced at Rs 10,990. The 4 GB+ 64 GB variant is available at Rs 11,990, which was originally priced at Rs 12,990. Buyers can now get Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (review) Rs 77, 900 whose original price was Rs 84, 900 for 512 GB + 8 GB RAM. Galaxy A50 (review) was launched at a price of Rs 19,990 for the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage model and Rs 22,990 for the 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage model. During Amazon Phones Fest, it is priced at Rs 18,490 for the 4GB+ 64 GB storage variant and Rs 21, 490 for 6 GB+ 64 GB variant.

Offers on iPhone X, iPhone XR

Amazon Fab Phones Fest is also offering a huge discount on iPhone XR (review) and iPhone X (review). Buyers can now get iPhone XR 64 GB storage variant at Rs 58,999 and iPhone X at Rs 67,999, which was launched at a price of Rs 89,000 in India.

Offers on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A

Xiaomi phones will also be on discount during this sale. Launched in August last year, Xiaomi Mi A2 (review) is now available at Rs 10,999 for its 4 GB+64 GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6 GB+ 128 GB variant. Discounts are also available on Xiaomi's Redmi Y3 (review) and it is now priced at Rs 9,999 for 3 GB+ 32 GB variant.

During the sale, Redmi 7 (review) is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3 GB+32 GB, which was earlier available at Rs 10,999. Both of these devices will go on open sale for the first time during this fest.

Customers will also be able to purchase Redmi 6A at Rs 6,499 for 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage variant. It was earlier priced at Rs 6,999

Offers on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X, Honor 9N

Honor phones will also get heavy discounts during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Honor 10 Lite (review) which was earlier priced at Rs 13,999 for 4 GB + 64 GB storage model, will now be available at Rs 11,999. Another Honor phone that is getting price drop is Honor 8X (review) which is now available at Rs 12,990 for 4 GB+ 64 GB storage variant. Honor 9N (review) was launched at a price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB+ 64 GB. It is now available at Rs Rs 8,999.

Offers on Vivo NEX, Vivo V15

Vivo NEX (review) is one of those phones that introduced pop up selfie camera to users. It is now available at a price of Rs 39,990 for 8 GB+128 GB and its original price was Rs 44, 990.

Another Vivo phone getting discount is Vivo V15 (review) which will be available for Rs 19,990 during the sale.

