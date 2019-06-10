Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10, more

During Amazon Fab Phone Fest, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 and Samsung M30 will go on open sale for the first time.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 16:36:14 IST

For the ones who are looking to buy a new smartphone, now is a great time to do that. Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phones Fest, which has kicked off today (10 June) and will go on till 13 June. The sale brings a lot of offers and discounts on smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10, and iPhone X.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy S10, more

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

Offers on OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6T (review) was announced last year at a price of Rs 41,999, and during the sale, it is available at Rs 27,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 31,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. As for the recently launched OnePlus 7 (review) and OnePlus 7 Pro(review), that are priced at of Rs 32,999 and Rs  57,999 respectively, will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500 when bought via SBI Debit Card and Rs 2,000 by SBI Credit Card.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy M20, Note 9, Galaxy A50

During this Fab Phones Fest, Samsung Galaxy S10 is also getting a discount, wherein its price has come down to Rs 61, 900 for 8 GB+ 128 GB variant and Rs 76,900 for its 8 GB+ 512 GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M20.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M20 is also getting a price cut. It is now priced at Rs 9,990 for 3 GB+32 GB which was earlier priced at Rs 10,990. The 4 GB+ 64 GB variant is available at Rs 11,990, which was originally priced at Rs 12,990. Buyers can now get Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (review) Rs 77, 900 whose original price was Rs 84, 900 for  512 GB + 8 GB RAM. Galaxy A50 (review) was launched at a price of Rs  19,990 for the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage model and Rs 22,990 for the 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage model. During Amazon Phones Fest, it is priced at Rs 18,490 for the 4GB+ 64 GB storage variant and Rs 21, 490 for 6 GB+ 64 GB variant. 

Offers on iPhone X, iPhone XR

Amazon Fab Phones Fest is also offering a huge discount on iPhone XR (review) and iPhone X (review). Buyers can now get iPhone XR 64 GB storage variant at Rs 58,999 and iPhone X at Rs 67,999, which was launched at a price of Rs 89,000 in India.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Offers on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A

Xiaomi phones will also be on discount during this sale. Launched in August last year, Xiaomi Mi A2 (review) is now available at Rs 10,999 for its 4 GB+64 GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6 GB+ 128 GB variant. Discounts are also available on Xiaomi's Redmi Y3 (review) and it is now priced at Rs 9,999 for 3 GB+ 32 GB variant.

During the sale, Redmi 7 (review) is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3 GB+32 GB, which was earlier available at Rs 10,999. Both of these devices will go on open sale for the first time during this fest.

Customers will also be able to purchase Redmi 6A at Rs 6,499 for 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage variant. It was earlier priced at Rs 6,999

xiaomi-miA21280

Offers on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X, Honor 9N

Honor phones will also get heavy discounts during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Honor 10 Lite (review) which was earlier priced at Rs 13,999 for 4 GB + 64 GB storage model, will now be available at Rs 11,999. Another Honor phone that is getting price drop is Honor 8X (review) which is now available at Rs 12,990 for 4 GB+ 64 GB storage variant. Honor 9N (review) was launched at a price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB+ 64 GB. It is now available at Rs Rs 8,999.

Honor 10 Lite verdict

Offers on Vivo NEX, Vivo V15

Vivo NEX (review) is one of those phones that introduced pop up selfie camera to users. It is now available at a price of Rs 39,990 for 8 GB+128 GB and its original price was Rs 44, 990.

The Vivo V15. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Vivo V15. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Another Vivo phone getting discount is Vivo V15 (review) which will be available for Rs 19,990 during the sale.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Amazon

Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more

Jun 07, 2019
Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more
Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S camera comparison: Tight contest, but Realme takes the cake

Realme

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S camera comparison: Tight contest, but Realme takes the cake

Jun 05, 2019
OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS beta update with Zen Mode, screen recorder

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 and 6T get new OxygenOS beta update with Zen Mode, screen recorder

May 29, 2019
OnePlus 7 review: At Rs 32,999 this is a more sensible alternative to the OP7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 review: At Rs 32,999 this is a more sensible alternative to the OP7 Pro

May 31, 2019
Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Xiaomi

Xiaomi expands its next day delivery guarantee on Mi.com to over 150 cities

Jun 06, 2019
Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

Huawei

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

Jun 04, 2019

science

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019