tech2 News Staff

Samsung has already released the Galaxy S10-series in San Fransisco for the global audience and today the South Korean giant has officially taken the wraps off the Galaxy S10-series in India. The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10E will launch at a starting price of Rs 66,900; Rs 73,900; and Rs 55,900.

Specs and features

The S10 and S10 Plus feature a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Infinity-O displays (they have a hole instead of a notch, hence the O) respectively. The displays boast of a QHD+ resolution in a 19:9 aspect ratio, and they support HDR10+. A hole in the display houses the selfie camera. A wider hole in the S10 Plus houses two cameras.

Speaking of cameras, rear cameras include 12 MP wide (f/1.5 and f/2.4), 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto and 16 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras. The ultra-wide has a fixed focus. The selfie camera is a 10 MP f/1.9 unit and the Plus model includes an additional 8 MP RGBV depth sensor for 3D face unlock.

(Also Read: Galaxy S10 E vs iPhone XR: A spec war between two 'budget' flagships)

In terms of processing grunt, you're getting a Exynos 7nm chipset. RAM options include 8 GB and 12 GB and storage goes from 128 GB to 1 TB (a max of 512 GB on the S10). microSD cards are still supported. The batteries are 3,400 mAh and 4,100 mAh units on the S10 and S10 Plus respectively with support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy S10E has a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, the 12 MP wide and 16 MP ultrawide cameras from its pricier siblings, the 10 MP selfie camera, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage (expandable) and a 3,100 mAh battery.

Galaxy S10-availability

All variants of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10e will be available across retail and online stores from 8 March.

Potential buyers can pre-book their Galaxy S10 devices until 5 March through the Samsung India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata Cliq and select retail outlets.

Offers for those who pre-book their devices include a chance to own the Galaxy Watch just for Rs 9,999 or the new Galaxy Buds for as low as Rs 2,999.

Customers who pre-book any of the Galaxy S10 phones are also eligible for an upgrade bonus up to Rs 15,000 and HDFC cashback offers worth up to Rs 6,000. EMI offers will also be up for grabs from various bank on the Galaxy S10 devices, with tenures ranging from 3 months up to 24 months.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.