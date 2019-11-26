Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
Mi Super sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and more

The ongoing Mi Super sale will go on till 28 November midnight which is the exact same time as OnePlus anniversary sale.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2019 17:17:04 IST

Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super on its website starting today. The sale will go on till 28 November. The company is offering limited period discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on smartphones like Redmi K20 Pro (review), Poco F1 (review) and more.

During this same time, OnePlus is also celebrating its five year anniversary and is offering heavy discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review).

Here are the best deals on Xiaomi smartphones available during the ongoing Mi Super sale.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, down from Rs 21,999. The higher variant is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000 on its launch price.

Mi Super sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is priced at Rs 25,999 for 6 GB RAM  128 GB storage variant that is down by Rs 2,000. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 28,999, down from Rs 30,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for its 4 GB RAM  64 GB storage variant. It was launched at Rs 13,999.  The higher storage variant of 6 GB RAM  64 GB storage will now cost you Rs 13,999 and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, down by Rs 2,000.

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black.

Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The successor of this smartphone — Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) — has also been launched in India.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5,99 for its 2 GB RAM  16 GB internal storage variant. This variant will now cost you Rs 5,499 and the higher storage variant of 32 GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 5,799, down from Rs 6,199.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Poco F1

Poco F1 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 14,999 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), down from its launch price Rs 20,999. The higher storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage will cost you Rs 18,999.

Poco-F1-Rear-1280 (1)

Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Redmi Go

This Xioami's budget-friendly smartphone is selling for Rs 4,499 for both 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage variant and 16 GB storage variant. Redmi Go (Review) features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset.

Xiaomi_Redmi_Go_Review_01

Redmi Go.

It is available in black and white colour variants.

