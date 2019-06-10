tech2 News Staff

Ready or not, here comes another smartphone in the market!

Honor is reportedly hosting a launch event in New Delhi tomorrow (11 June) and will be launching three new smartphones and a tablet — Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i, and Honor Pad 5.

For a few days now, Honor has been teasing the 'Honor 20 Series' on its social media channels. It recently also posted a close-up of the camera set up on the three smartphones.

Now, on the Honor India's Twitter channel, the company has announced a save the date for a tablet it is launching on 11 June. Called the Honor Pad 5, the tablet will most likely be launched along with the Honor 20 Series smartphones.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro were launched in the UK in May this year. The Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i were announced in two variants each that offer different RAM and storage options. The Honor 20 Pro was priced at €599 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant while the Honor 20 will was priced at €499 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version. The Honor 20 Pro, on the other hand, comes in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option. Honor 20i was announced at €299.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro: Specifications and features

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro essentially differ on the RAM and storage option, and the battery on offer. Besides that both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro feature a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display. The two models have capacitive fingerprint sensors on the side which is similar to the Galaxy S10e along with facial recognition technology.

Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. While the Honor 20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery, the Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750 mAh one.

For photography, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with the combination of a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfie, both the phones come with a 32 MP shooter.

As for the OS, Huawei had confirmed that the Honor 20 Series won't be affected by Google's recent decision. Besides, Google has also temporarily lifted the ban for the next three months too.

