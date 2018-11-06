Diwali has had all telecom service providers very active with new plans. After Reliance Jio and Vodafone announced some new tariff plans and Airtel revised some of its existing plans as well. Airtel has now announced five new prepaid plans this festive season.

First reported by TelecomTalk, the plans are priced between Rs 178 and Rs 559, with the validity of these offers starting at 28 days, and goes up to 90 days for the higher-priced plans.

However, do note, these prepaid plans are the first recharges aka FRCs. Which means, they are only meant for new subscribers, who are recharging their Airtel prepaid number for the first time. All these plans can only be availed off the MyAirtel app or the official website, or while availing the SIM card from the store.

Here’s taking a closer look at each of these plans.

The smallest FRC is the Rs 178 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited local and STD calls, along with unlimited roaming. The plan also offers 100 free local and national SMS daily. In terms of data, users get 1 GB 3G or 4G daily data.

If you are an existing user and don’t have the scope to opt for a first recharge, you can look at Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan, which offers similar benefits.

Second up is the Airtel Rs 229 plan, that comes with 1.4 GB daily data, unlimited voice calling even in national roaming, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

Then there is the Rs 344 FRC, which also has a validity of 28 days, and offers 2 GB daily data, unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Towards the higher end are Airtel’s Rs 495 and Rs 559 plans, both of which offer 1.4 GB data benefit per day, unlimited local, STD and national roaming outgoing calls and 100 SMS per day. The only difference are the validities for the two recharges, where the Rs 495 plan gives you 84 days with it, and the Rs 559 plan lasts you 90 days.