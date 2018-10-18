Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 16:59 IST

Jio Diwali offer: Get 547.5 GB data for a year at Rs 1,699, with 100% cashback

Reliance Jio is offering a 100 percent cashback on all prepaid plans priced over Rs 100.

With all the bumper sales going on around us, Reliance Jio is now also joining in the festivities by introducing a new long-term validity plan.

Reliance Jio has announced a new Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, under the Diwali offer, which comes with 365 days validity, 547.5 GB data, and a 100 percent cashback.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

The Rs 1,699 joins the Jio’s other prepaid plans of Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, which also provides benefits for one year. The new plan offers a total of 547.5 GB data, which breaks down to 1.5 GB data per day. Additionally, it has unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for a year.

Now coming to the 100 percent cashback part, under the Diwali offer, Reliance Jio is offering a full cashback on ALL prepaid plans above Rs 100. This means that any plan ranging from the Rs 149 to Rs 9,999, will be eligible for this offer. But, the 100 percent cashback offer will only be valid if the prepaid plans above Rs 100 are bought between 18 October and 30 November 2018.

For the Rs 1,699 plan, in particular, Jio users will get three Reliance Digital vouchers worth Rs 500 and a voucher of Rs 200.

Do note that these vouchers can only be redeemed with a purchase of Rs 5,000 or more at the Reliance Digital store, and these will be valid only till 31 December 2018. Also, you can not club two vouchers with one transaction.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

