tech2 News Staff 22 October, 2018 11:09 IST

Vodafone announces Rs 597 prepaid plan with 10 GB data, 168 days validity

The Vodafone plan, however, comes with too many limitations on the free voice calling.

Vodafone has brought back its old Rs 597 prepaid plan, which it has once discontinued. However, with the re-introduced plan, comes some revised offers too.

In Rs 597, Vodafone is offering unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS every day and 10 GB data. The calling is free to both local and STD numbers, but it is capped at 250 minutes per day which means that users get 4 hours and 10 minutes of daily talk time. Weekly, the calling is capped at 1000 minutes, which is about 16.6 hours.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Another condition that comes with the offer is that users can also only make calls to 100 unique numbers during the period of their validity.

As for the validity, the part is slightly tricky. For the same plan, feature phone users get a validity of 168 days, which is around 5 months and 18 days. Smartphone users get a validity of 112 days (3 months 22 days) for the same offer.

That makes it pretty clear that the offer is inclined towards feature phone users.

This plan by Vodafone aims to take on Airtel’s plan with the same price, that is Rs 597. The plan also offers 168 days of validity, however, with no limitation on voice calling, which is free for the validity period. Airtel plan also offers 10 GB of data and 100 daily SMS.

