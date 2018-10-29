Ringing in the Diwali spirit with its two-year anniversary celebration, Reliance Jio has announced a ‘Celebration Pack’, wherein a few select users will be eligible for an additional 10 GB data on top of what their plans offer.

This offer is valid only for Android users of the network. Do note, not all Jio users on Android are seeing this offer. Either it is randomly rolling out to a few users, or it is being sent out to users in a phased manner.

Are you eligible for the offer?

While the offer is automatically being credited, you would, of course, want to know if you are among the lucky few. In order to check that, head to the MyJio app, or download it from Google Play Store if you don’t have one.

If you have not used the MyJio app before, on launching, you would need to login to the app using your Jio number. The service will automatically authenticate the number and allow you to see all the details of your tariff plan.

Here, head to the menu and choose the ‘My Plans’ option, where you will notice the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ marked as an Add-on offering if you are eligible for the pack.

As the ‘Add-on’ clearly implies, the offer is being given as an add-on plan, on top of your existing tariff plan. This means, when you exhaust your available data pack, instead of your data speed being capped by Jio, you will get another 10 GB data to use. Reportedly, users are getting the plan until October 31, 2018.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost