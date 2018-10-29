Monday, October 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 10:09 IST

Reliance Jio Celebration Pack: Select users can now get 10 GB additional data

Here is how you can check if you are eligible for Reliance Jio’s Celebration Pack.

Ringing in the Diwali spirit with its two-year anniversary celebration, Reliance Jio has announced a ‘Celebration Pack’, wherein a few select users will be eligible for an additional 10 GB data on top of what their plans offer.

This offer is valid only for Android users of the network. Do note, not all Jio users on Android are seeing this offer. Either it is randomly rolling out to a few users, or it is being sent out to users in a phased manner.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

Are you eligible for the offer?

While the offer is automatically being credited, you would, of course, want to know if you are among the lucky few. In order to check that, head to the MyJio app, or download it from Google Play Store if you don’t have one.

If you have not used the MyJio app before, on launching, you would need to login to the app using your Jio number. The service will automatically authenticate the number and allow you to see all the details of your tariff plan.

Here, head to the menu and choose the ‘My Plans’ option, where you will notice the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ marked as an Add-on offering if you are eligible for the pack.

As the ‘Add-on’ clearly implies, the offer is being given as an add-on plan, on top of your existing tariff plan. This means, when you exhaust your available data pack, instead of your data speed being capped by Jio, you will get another 10 GB data to use. Reportedly, users are getting the plan until October 31, 2018.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Reliance Jio

Jio Diwali offer: Get 547.5 GB data for a year at Rs 1,699, with 100% cashback

Oct 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio Q2 net profit rises to Rs 681 crore; subscriber base swells to 252.3 million

Oct 17, 2018

Aadhaar

SIM cards of 50 crore users who used Aadhaar eKYC could be disconnected: Report

Oct 18, 2018

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 to soon support VoLTE on Vodafone India, issue tracker suggests

Oct 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries to buy majority stakes in Den Networks, Hathway Cable for Rs 5,230 cr

Oct 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit at record Rs 9,516 crore, up 17.4%; revenue rises 54.5%

Oct 17, 2018

science

Science & Art

Science lab partners with artist to improve understanding about marine viruses

Oct 29, 2018

Xprize for Water

Water out of thin air: California duo's water-making device wins $1.5M XPrize

Oct 29, 2018

Rocket Launch

China's privately developed Zhuque-1 rocket fails to put satellite in orbit

Oct 29, 2018

Cells

This 3D 'organ on a chip' can monitor cells in real-time to develop new treatments

Oct 28, 2018