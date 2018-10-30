Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
30 October, 2018

Airtel revises Rs 399 plan with 40 GB data, 1 year Amazon Prime subscription

Here’s how new and existing Airtel Rs 399 plan subscriber can get these benefits.

Amid Reliance Jio launching Diwali offer and Celebration packs, and Vodafone releasing long-term validity offers, Airtel has revised its Rs 399 postpaid plan.

According to the change, which now reflects on both Airtel website, and on the My Airtel app, the Rs 399 postpaid plan now offers an additional 20 GB data to what it was offering earlier, bring the count up to 40 GB data per month.

In addition to that, the Rs 399 plan now also offers free on year Amazon Prime subscription, which otherwise costs Rs 999. Earlier, that additional benefit only came with the Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 plans.

Airtel logo pn a kirana shop.

Airtel logo on a Kirana shop.

To claim the offer, if you are a new Airtel subscriber, or you are using some other plan, you can head to the Airtel website, or to the My Airtel app to subscribe to the Rs 399 plan. If you are already on the Rs 399 plan, then, when you head to the My Airtel app, you will see an “Airtel Thanks” banner when you scroll down. When you tap that, your plan will automatically be updated with these benefits.

Further, in order to get your 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription, tap on ‘Claim Now’, and then on ‘Proceed’, and then follow the instructions. However, do note, that this offer is not available for those who already have Amazon Prime subscription.

Besides the updated data and Amazon Prime subscription, the Rs 399 plan continues to offer unlimited local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, and free access to Wynk Music.

