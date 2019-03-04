tech2 News Staff

Apple AirPods 2 is one of the most anticipated products of the year. The device has actually been expected for a while now, but the wait is finally meant to be over this year.

While the rumours about the new wireless earphone have been thick and fast, the latest one suggests that AirPods 2, which are launching towards the end of this month, will come with wireless charging and it will be "VERY fast".

According to a tweet shared by an XDA author, the AirPods 2 will support wireless fast charging, that will charge the earphones from zero to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

So the Apple news. AirPods wireless charging will happen. It will be VERY fast (0-100 in 15 minutes.) That speed is for the AirPods AND the case. It will probably use Qi charging. There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019

However, the tweet also mentions that this capability may come with a compromise. Apparently, AirPods 2's case will be bigger and heavier. Do we want that?

Additionally, the XDA Developer report also claims a definite date for the launch of the second generation AirPods. We will see the new earphones go official as early as 29 March, with the release scheduled for 25 March.

