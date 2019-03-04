Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
AirPods 2 will reportedly charge wirelessly from zero to 100% in just 15 minutes

The Apple AirPods 2 will reportedly be officially released on 25 March, and hit markets by 29 March.

Mar 04, 2019

Apple AirPods 2 is one of the most anticipated products of the year. The device has actually been expected for a while now, but the wait is finally meant to be over this year.

While the rumours about the new wireless earphone have been thick and fast, the latest one suggests that AirPods 2, which are launching towards the end of this month, will come with wireless charging and it will be "VERY fast".

AirPods.

According to a tweet shared by an XDA author, the AirPods 2 will support wireless fast charging, that will charge the earphones from zero to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

However, the tweet also mentions that this capability may come with a compromise. Apparently, AirPods 2's case will be bigger and heavier. Do we want that?

Additionally, the XDA Developer report also claims a definite date for the launch of the second generation AirPods. We will see the new earphones go official as early as 29 March, with the release scheduled for 25 March.

