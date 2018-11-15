Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's next generation AirPod package leaked, could hit the markets in few weeks

Previous reports also suggest that the AirPods 2 will hit the shelves in a few weeks.

tech2 News Staff Nov 15, 2018 17:27 PM IST

Apple's next generation AirPods are reportedly on their way and may hit the markets as soon as in the next couple of weeks.

A brand new leak on Twitter shows off lots of AirPod cases packed together, and stacked one on the other, looking ready to be shipped. According to the leak, these cases belong to the next generation AirPods by Apple.

Though, just looking at the picture, you can see no difference in the case of the current AirPods and the purported second generation one. We see a white case, with lightning port below it for charging. However, his response that the AirPod are "not available" is a hint that it's a product that hasn't hit the market yet.

Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

Notably, this tweet comes from a user called 'Mr White', who has been sharing photos of unreleased products and components for years now, and his leaks almost always end up being genuine.

Unfortunately, no other details are available at this time. We have no concrete details regarding what upgrades Apple’s new AirPods might offer.

However, earlier this year, a report by 9To5Mac claimed that the next generation AirPods may be water-resistant and could feature hands-free support for "Hey Siri". The report also said that the AirPods 2 will possibly include noise cancellation features and the new W2 chip.

Interestingly, this leak comes just days after another tipster recently tweeted that Apple AirPods 2 are "definitely" coming this year.

A few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the AirPods 2 would launch either in late 2018 or early next year.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

AirPods

Future Apple AirPods could track biometrics, support noise cancellation

Nov 05, 2018

Apple headphones

Apple's over-the-air headphones to borrow HomePod tech to make it reversible

Nov 10, 2018

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple watchOS 5.1 rollout pulled back after reports of Watch 4 getting bricked

Nov 01, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is the most preferred choice of smartwatch in the US: Counterpoint

Nov 01, 2018

Apple

Apple not in talks 'at any level' to settle legal disputes with Qualcomm

Nov 08, 2018

Apple

High prices, lack of manufacturing in India hurting Apple's prospects: Report

Nov 08, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018