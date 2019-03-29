tech2 News Staff

Apple announced the watchOS 5.2 which happens to be the 5th update for the Apple Watch Series 4 (Review) and this update comes just two months after the last update, that brought in general bug fixes. With the 5.2 update, the Watch Series 4's ECG functionality has been brought to more countries.

The latest update brings the update to Hong Kong and 19 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

These countries will also get the ability to access to irregular heart rhythm notifications which allow the Apple Watch to send a notification if an irregular heartbeat is detected.

The ECG or Electrocardiogram is a device which detects the heartbeat of an individual. In the Apple Watch Series 4, users can measure their heart rate by touching the digital crown on the device.

Apart from ECG, the new watchOS 5.2 update also brings in support for Apple AirPods 2 also gives support for real-time text (RTT) for phone calls. Also, the update added two new watch faces for Hermès watches that match the spring Hermès band collection.

Lastly, the update also introduces support for the Apple News+ feature added to iOS earlier this week.

