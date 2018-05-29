As per various reports and teasers, the next version of the Xiaomi's user interface, MIUI 10 will be launched with its next flagship smartphone Mi 8. The Mi 8 is expected to launch on 31 May when the company celebrates its eight anniversary. Xiaomi will also expected to launch its Mi Band 3 during the event. The fitness band is expected to feature a touchscreen display, along with some gesture-based controls.

According to a report on TechnoCodex, the latest version of MIUI comes with features similar to the recently launched operating system by Google, Android P. Screenshots of the MIUI 10 user interface leaked online suggests that it will come with a white and blue design and features a shortcut option, which shows the recently used apps. The volume bar for music, alarms and notifications fills up with a blue colour, which reminds us of the thinner bar seen in Android P.

Xiaomi has revamped both the main user interface and also made changes to the control centre, lock screen and weather widget in its latest MIUI software update.

The brightness bar is seen lying in the notification panel, just below the notifications toggle at the top of the notifications tray. According to the report, the new user interface also brings gesture controls that are available on Android P.

The new user interface is expected to roll out on other Xiaomi devices as well and a list that appeared online suggest that these smartphones and devices will get the MIUI 10. The list includes Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi4, Mi3, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 3 Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5A, Mi 5X, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Pro, Redmi 3X, Mi Pad 3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X and Mi Mix 2S.