Xiaomi is scheduled to hold a big eighth-anniversary event on 31 May, which will include the official announcement of its flagship device — the Mi 8 — and the latest version of its user interface, MIUI 10. The event is will be held at Shenzhen, China, on 31 May.

And now, in a tweet, Xiaomi senior vice president, Wang Xiang, has revealed, that along with the Mi 8 and MIUI 10, the company will also be launching the new Mi Band 3.

Mi Band 3 is also coming on 31 May, along with #Mi8 and #MIUI10. Do stay tuned! #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/xIGRBW0Z42 — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) May 28, 2018

While that’s the extent of what Xiaomi has said in relation to the Mi Band 3, rumours in the past claim to reveal quite a bit about the fitness device.

It is believed that the Mi Band 3 will be a big jump up as compared to it predecessors. The fitness band is expected to feature a touchscreen display, along with some gesture-based controls. These controls will include actions like long-press and swiping up and down for performing various tasks on it.

Additionally, some leaked screenshots of Mi Band 3’s companion app hinted at controls like tapping on its display will allow users to switch between notifications while other features can be accessed through swiping actions.

Hitting the capacitive key below the display will let the users access the Back function. In order to confirm on features such as start or stop searching for a device to pair, users can long press on the capacitive key. The screen can be unlocked by swiping on it.

It hasn’t been mentioned yet if the display will be coloured, but a lot of speculations point towards a more rounded display on the Mi Band 3 as compared to that seen on Mi Band 2.

Further, an alleged user manual of the Mi Band 3 was also leaked, which revealed that the fitness band will come with IP67 certified chassis and removable strap.

The band is also reported to come with support for Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC, along with various health-centric features like heart rate sensor, step counter and sleep monitor.