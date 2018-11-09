Battlefield V is slated for a 20 November release, however, interested players can play the game right now by joining EA’s Origin Access or Origin Access Premiere programs. Players who’ve pre-ordered the game can also begin playing right now.

Origin Access is a game-subscription service by EA, the publishers of games like Battlefield, Crysis, FIFA and Mass Effect. The subscription service gives players access to almost the entirety of EA’s game library (150+ games) as well as early access to upcoming titles.

The basic pack, which costs Rs 315 a month or Rs 1,990 a year gives access to 149 games (at the moment) and a 10-hour “Play First Trial” of upcoming games, including the yet-to-be-launched Battlefield V.

If you dig deeper into your pockets, you could subscribe to Origin Access Premier, which costs Rs 999 a month or Rs 6,499 a year. This will give you full access to games, including Battlefield V, before release. The library of games is also a bit larger. Premier members also get access to the never-ending list of expansion packs and paid features that EA keeps tossing at gamers.

Subscribers of either service get 10 percent off game purchases.

Subscribing to this service, especially the basic one, is a great way to sample games before launch. Battlefield V, for example, retails at Rs 3,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs 4,799 for the Deluxe Edition. Players who pre-order the standard edition do not get early access to the game.

Early access to the game means that players get a head-start once the multiplayer mayhem begins on 20 November. Players who started early will be ahead in terms of upgrades and XP, meaning that they’ll have access to a larger assortment of weapons and assists, not to mention getting a leg-up from the 11-days of practice they’ll get.

Last year’s Battlefield 1 took the franchise back to World War I. Battlefield V takes the game back to World War II (Why isn’t it called Battlefield II?), where the game will focus on “untold stories”, including that of a woman soldier who is also an amputee who uses state-of-the-art prosthetics to fight alongside everyone else. And yes, we’re as confused as you are.

Either way, it’s a new Battlefield game and it’s not likely to be less fun than previous games. Also, Battlefield V will also mark the debut of Frontline, which is basically EA’s take on the Battle Royale genre.