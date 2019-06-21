Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
PUBG Lite pre-registrations have begun in India; register to win special rewards

Interested players can download PUBG Lite already but will have to wait until its official launch.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 22:10:13 IST

The lighter version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds named PUBG Lite was officially announced recently. And now, it has started pre-registrations as it gets closer to its launch. Players who pre-register will receive special rewards in the form of skins.

The pre-registration event period started on 20 June and it will end on 3 July before midnight in the Indian Standard Time. Registering in this period will ensure you win an event code that will be sent to your mailbox on 11 July. The event code is a redeem code that can be exchanged for the corresponding items in-game.

By using the event code you can claim event rewards that include a Tiger skin for the M416 assault rifle and a Cheetah skin for the parachute. Additionally, PUBG will be giving away more items as it reaches two different registered player achievements. At 100K registrations, you’ll get a Black Scarf, Punk Glasses, and Bloody Combat Pants. When the registrations touch 200K, you will win a Gold PUBG Scarf, Yellow-Black Striped Long-sleeved Shirt, and Red Sports Top.

How to pre-register for PUBG Lite?

Head over to the PUBG Lite website. After you hit the ‘Participate Event’ button on the website, it will ask you to login into your PUBG account. Create a new one if you don’t have yet. Once created, you can come back to the homepage while you’re logged in and then hit the ‘Participate Event’ button again. If it’s successful, you will get a browser pop-up with the following message: “Participation successful. Promotional reward codes will be sent out to your email on July 11th.”

Following the registration, users can also go ahead and link their accounts from other platforms including PS4, Steam, and Xbox. PUBG Lite is already available for download but until it’s officially launched in India, you won’t be able to play it.

PUBG Lite minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)
CPU: Intel Core i3 2.4 GHz
RAM: 4 GB
GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD 4000 graphics
Storage: 4 GB

PUBG Lite recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)
CPU: Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz
RAM: 8 GB
GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
Storage: 4 GB

You can download PUBG Lite from here.

