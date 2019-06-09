tech2 News Staff

While the name PUBG Mobile has become synonymous with mobile gaming, it is important to remember that the origins of the game started from the PC realm. Now owing to the high requirements, PUBG for PC has never taken off as well as its mobile counterpart. Enter PUBG Lite, a lighter version of the game that has already been announced in several parts of the world.

Unlike the PUBG, this new and lighter PUBG Lite does not require high-end graphics and hardware to run the game. As a matter of fact, here are the minimum system requirements for running PUBG Lite.

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4 GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

This is vastly low than what the original version of the game requires which includes things like at least an NVIDIA GeForce 900-series GPU or a 7th or 8th gen Intel i5 processor and at least 6 GB of RAM.

Now there has been no official date designated for the launch of the device, rumours say that the game could come to the country on 25 June via Steam sale.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.