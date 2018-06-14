E3 2018 was full of surprises and great reveals, along with updates and trailers for games that we already knew were coming. There are games that are already out, some of them will end up in our libraries this year itself, while others are set for 2019 or later. Here is the list of top games announced at E3 2018.

Here are the games that are coming this year

Fallout 76

The much-awaited successor to Fallout 4 has been finally revealed by Bethesda at E3, and it's prequel to Fallout 4.

This open-world RPG will arrive on all platforms on 14 November and will include support for co-op play. Oh, and nukes as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

The critically acclaimed Call of Duty series gets a new title this year, and it will be Black Ops IIII (that's not a typo). The futuristic FPS game will release on all platforms on 12 October.

FIFA 19

The next edition of FIFA will feature the much-awaited Champions League upgrade along and it will be called FIFA 19. The demo version of the game is already out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The full version of the game will release worldwide on 28 September.

Assassins Creed: Odyssey

The sequel to last year's Assassin's Creed: Origin, called Assassin's Creed Odyssey, has been finally revealed by Ubisoft and it will be set in the time period of Ancient Greece circa 450 BC. Odyssey will be released on all platforms on 5 October. Pre-orders of the game are live right now.

Battlefield V

The next game in line for the Battlefield franchise has been revealed to be Battlefield V and the game will revolve around the Allied invasion of World War II. The game will release on all platforms on 19 October.

Spider-Man

This PS4 exclusive was revealed at last year's E3 and this year we got a more in-depth look at the game's graphics and gameplay. The web-slinging action-filled open-world RPG is hitting stores on 7 September.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros is a game that lets you pound your favourite Nintendo characters to oblivion and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will include additional characters from the Nintendo universe. The game hits the Nintendo Switch on 7 December.

Forza Horizon 4

Forza is adding a new title to its list called Forza Horizon 4 and this time, the Microsoft-exclusive will be set in somewhat of a British landscape and will be available on Xbox One and PC from 2 October.

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter was also announced at Bethesda's E3 press conference and the best part about this knock-off Fallout game is that it is available to play right now on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Xbox One and Windows.

Fortnite

What is arguably the biggest multiplayer game in the world is now on the Nintendo Switch as well. Fortnite for Switch is available for free right now.

Just Cause 4

The action-adventure RPG series is back after a three-year hiatus with another title called Just Cause 4 and it was announced at Square Enix' E3 press conference. The game is hitting stores on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on 4 December.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Square Enix's prized jewel Shadow of the Tomb Raider was shown off at its E3 press conference, and 7 minutes of the intense, action-packed trailer was enough to convince us that the game is going to be epic. Tomb Raider hits stores on 14 September.

Next year, you can look forward to the following games:

Anthem

BioWare's Anthem is one of the most highly anticipated games ever and at EA's press conference, more gameplay from the game was revealed. The game is set to be released on all platforms by 22 February, 2019.

Gears of War 5

This Microsoft-exclusive title was one of the major highlights at Microsoft's E3 press conference. The story now takes gamers back to the source of the locust infestation. Also announced were two additional titles, Gears Tactics and a mobile game called Gears Pop. Expect the game to be released somewhere around early 2019.

Tom Clancy's The Division Two

Ubisoft has revealed the trailer for the much-awaited sequel of The Division. Division Two will be coming out on 15 March, 2019.

Jump Force

Microsoft-exclusive Jump Force, which features a cross-over of characters from Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Death Note will release sometime in mid-2019.

Resident Evil 2

The trailer showcased by Sony for Resident Evil 2 proved that the game will be every bit as gory as we wanted it to be. 25 January, 2019 is the release date for the game, and it will be available on all platforms.

Devil May Cry 5

The first official gameplay for Devil May Cry 5 was showcased at Xbox's press conference at E3 and the third-person horror/survival RPG looks as intriguing as the previous titles. The game is expected to hit in Spring 2019.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The anti-Nazi resistance is back with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which is a follow up to the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The popular FPS game is expected to release sometime in 2019.

Finally, here are games that don't even have a launch day yet. In fact, we might end up seeing these games again at E3 2019

The Last Of Us Part II

After a wildly successful outing with the Last Of Us back in 2013, the action-adventure survival horror game is back with more intense brutality and gore. No release dates have been given at Sony's E3 press conference, but the game can be expected to hit stores by around the end of 2018 to early 2019.

Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's, horror/sci-fi third-person RPG game Death Stranding was demoed and it's as tantalisingly vague as anything we've come to expect from Kojima. There is no clear date on which Death Stranding is expected to drop.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch is now developing another visual splendour of a game called Ghost of Tsushima. Set in feudal Japan, expect to see a lot of Katana-wielding action in this third-person RPG. No release date has been specified as of yet.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft-exclusive Halo franchise will go on, as Xbox's E3 press conference revealed. Developer 343 Industries is now working on Halo 6 or and Microsoft has called it Halo Infinite. The game will release somewhere in mid-2019 for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Elder Scrolls VI

Elder Scrolls VI, for which we don't even have a launch date, was featured in a short teaser that only gives us a glimpse of some very exciting graphical effects. One can expect Elder Scrolls VI to arrive sometime next year, or maybe even later.