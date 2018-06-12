Sony could be considered as a pioneer in the gaming industry, and with so many breathtaking PlayStation exclusives, the Japanese electronics giant had a ton of announcements to make at E3. With amazing gameplay footage from the upcoming Spider-Man and the Last of Us Part II, alongside a new exclusive called Ghost Of Tsushima, and more, here are the top announcements from Sony PlayStation's E3 press conference.

The Last Of Us Part II

It's been a long time coming. People have been waiting for the sequel since its announcement in December 2016. After a wildly successful outing with the Last Of Us back in 2013, the action-adventure survival horror game is back with a sequel which looks to have more intense brutality and gore.

The trailer showed Ellie, the main protagonist this time, and its safe to say that the gameplay left us with our mouths agape. To be honest, we had seen a teaser of the game back in October 2017, but the E3 gameplay footage has to top it for sure. No release dates have been given at the moment but the game can be expected to hit stores by around the end of 2018 to early 2019.

Spider-Man

We had seen some of Spider-Man's jaw-dropping gameplay footage at last year's E3, and this year, Sony has provided us with even more footage. The game is slated for a release on 7 September and the trailer by Sony focuses a lot more on the web-slinging gameplay. It also showed us the combat engine that will be implemented, alongside footage of our favourite villains in the Spider-verse namely Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, Vulture and more. The game shall be a PlayStation exclusive.

Death Stranding

A new trailer for legendary developer Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is out, and it's as tantalisingly vague as anything we've come to expect from Kojima. However, the gameplay looks quite intense and so does the soundtrack. The camera angles in the trailer will not be accessible to players, but Sony did mention that “the first half and the last sequence, in particular are most representative of the actual gameplay.” There is no clear date on which this horror/sci-fi game is expected to drop.

Ghost of Tsushima

The studio that brought you the acclaimed Infamous series, Sucker Punch, is now developing another visual splendor of a game called Ghost of Tsushima. The open-world RPG is set in feudal Japan where the player is a Samurai and the objective appears to be to fight off the Mongol invasion. Expect a lot of gore and violence, which has been Sony's USP in this year's E3, along with some great katana-wielding action. We expect this one to go up against From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which also features Samurai, but with From Software's signature sense of style and difficulty.

Control

This new third-person RPG shooter is a blend of action, adventure and some weird shape-shifting and time-bending gameplay, giving it a very Inception-like feel as the protagonist fends of supernatural enemies. The gaming studio which developed Control also made the Xbox-exclusive Quantum Break, which also had similar game mechanics. Control is set to be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC while the date for release has been estimated to be around early 2019.

Resident Evil 2

Capcom is remaking the hit zombie apocalypse franchise Resident Evil and the trailer showcased by Sony for Resident Evil 2 proved that the game will be every bit as gory as we wanted it to be. No gameplay was showed in the cinematic trailer but Capcom has said that the game will feature a “new over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme,”. 25 January 2019 is the release date for the game, and it will be available on all platforms.