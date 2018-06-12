Ubisoft has an undeniable reputation for churning out some of the best gaming titles in the world. The Assassin's Creed series is one of the most critically acclaimed games globally and the developer has done great work in titles such as Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, the Far Cry series, Watch Dogs and more. At this year's E3 2018 conference, Ubisoft made several announcements and revealed trailers for many of its upcoming games. Here are the top highlights of Ubisoft's press conference at E3.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

The highly acclaimed Assassin's Creed (AC) series is back and this time the group of legendary assassins will travel to the Ancient Greek era around 431 BC. This is to be the 11th major Assassin's Creed game and it is also going to be the first in the series to feature multiple endings. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey will pick off from where Assassin's Creed: Origins left off.

The user will have the choice to be either Alexios or Kassandra, both of whom are the descendants of the Spartan King Leonidas. Odyssey, which is an open world RPG game like all other AC's, will also allow users to customize gear and character alongside their abilities. The game will release across all platforms on 5 October 2018.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Ubisoft offered the second trailer for its upcoming action-adventure RPG, Beyond Good and Evil 2. The game happens to be a sequel to Beyond Good & Evil which launched back in 2003 and though a trailer for it was shown at last year's E3, there seems to be no word on when the game will actually launch. You will be able to play the game as a single player in the story mode and as co-op with friends in the multiplayer mode.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

After Splinter Cell, Rainbow Seige, and Ghost Recon Ubisoft is about to release another game, based on American novelist Tom Clancy's books, called The Division 2. It will be the sequel to The Division, which launched back in 2016. The game was revealed first at Xbox's press conference and now Ubisoft has offered a more insight into it. Division 2 will feature three expansions packs which will be available free of cost to users and in the game, there will also be raids which can feature up to eight players. The game, which is set in a post-apocalyptic Washington DC, will hit stores on 15 March 2019 on all platforms.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Ubisoft announced the new addition of Donkey Kong as a DLC (downloadable content) to its already bizarre game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. As per Ubisoft, the game is an "epic battle against a vengeful Rabbid Kong who uses his new powers to take over a mysterious island, while Donkey Kong, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Cranky will team up across four brand-new environments". The DLC is available starting from 26 June, 2018.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Ubisoft's toy-based space adventure game StarLink: Battle for Atlas will release on 16 October. Those who own a Nintendo Switch will get an exclusive addition of Fox McCloud from Nintendo’s Star Fox series. There will also be Switch-exclusive “Star Wolf” missions in the game.