Legendary developer Nintendo had an eventful E3 conference this year. As usual, new Mario announcements were made alongside the reveal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Here are the highlights from Nintendo's E3 press conference.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

How can you generate more hype for a game where you get to smash your favourite Nintendo characters into oblivion? By adding a ton of new characters to smash of course! And Nintendo has done just that with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This was by far the biggest announcement from the company and it got the biggest pop from the crowd as well. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added fighters to its already populated roster, making it to a grand total of 60 characters. As far as we can make out, this roster accounts for every single Nintendo hero/villain ever!

Apart from that, all the previous characters have been reworked to speed up gameplay. There is also the inclusion of new stages such as Great Plateau Tower from Breath of the Wild. The game comes out on 7 December for the Nintendo Switch.

Fortnite

It was just recently announced that Fortnite has attracted over 125 million active users in just one year, making it one of the biggest multiplayer games in the world. Now that number is set to grow more as Nintendo has announced that Fortnite is going to be available on the Nintendo Switch as well. Switch users can play the game with other players on different platforms, namely iOS, PC and Xbox One. PS4 users, for the time being, can't be invited to the party because Sony's being very silly. Sony has ensured that users won't even be able to link their Fortnite accounts with another platform like the Switch. PS4 users are up in arms!

Fortnite on Switch is available for free right now.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party has been announced for the Switch and it would seem that the game comes with some interesting multiplayer features that have been optimised for the Switch. For one thing, if there are two Switch consoles playing the game, they can be attached in different configurations to form one big map. Super Mario Party will be available starting from 8 October, 2018 on the Switch.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Nintendo had announced way back in 2016, that it plans to bring out a new Fire Emblem game. Those who've not played the game may be unaware of the franchise, but know that the series has a rabid fan following. At E3 2018, we finally witnessed the first trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This is the real deal and not a spinoff game like Fire Emblem: Warriors which launched for Switch late last year.

The game will be released for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2019.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ, one of Nintendo's prized jewels, is making its way to the Switch console later in 2018. The game was announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC earlier this year and received some rave reviews. Though no clear date has been mentioned, Dragon Ball FighterZ is sure to make waves on the Switch.