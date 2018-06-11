Bethesda is perhaps one of the most recognised developers in the gaming world and all credit goes to the amazing games it has made. Noteworthy mentions would, of course, include the Fallout series, Elder Scrolls, Doom, and many more. At this year’s E3, Bethesda continued to build on these franchises by showing off upcoming sequels and expanding on each game's respective universe.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 was revealed a few hours earlier in a trailer at Xbox’s press conference at E3, but now Bethesda has provided us with a more detailed look. The game, as predicted, is an online-only third-person RPG which explores the remains of a post-apocalyptic West Virginia.

The main objective of the game is for you to work in small squads to survive and thrive in a world where humanity has just started to emerge from their fallout shelters. You can get your hands on the game by 14 November. Details are scant, but from what we know, you can play the game solo, build settlements and even launch nukes at one another's bases. It's certainly shaping up to be an interesting game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The Nazi resistance is back with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which is a follow up to the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. This FPS game, set in the year 1980, puts the player in the shoes of B.J. Blazkowicz’s (the protagonist in the previous Wolfenstein games) daughter, who plan on thwarting the Nazi invasion. Wolfenstein: Youngblood should release sometime in 2019.

Doom Eternal

Doom was hugely popular amongst the gaming community and the reboot of the game launched in 2016 to very positive reviews. So now Bethesda has gone ahead and teased a sequel to the rebooted version, and it will be called Doom Eternal. Apart from the cinematic trailer, nothing much was revealed, but Bethesda has said that it will do a complete reveal at Quakecon 2018, which will run from 9-12 August.

Elder Scrolls VI

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was a critically acclaimed game, which, 7-years after launch, is still being played by a very dedicated fan-base. There's now a sequel in the works. Elder Scrolls VI, for which we don't even have a launch date, was featured in a short teaser that only gives us a glimpse of some very exciting graphical effects. With Fallout 76 only launching in November, one can expect Elder Scrolls VI to arrive sometime next year, or maybe even later.

Elder Scrolls Blades

If you can’t digest the presumably large waiting period for Elder Scrolls VI, Bethesda is introducing a new game for Android and iOS called as Elder Scrolls Blades. From the trailer and gameplay we gathered that this RPG game for phones has some intense graphics. It will be free for download and you can expect the game to drop this fall.

StarField

While Bethesda, like most game developers, is content with introducing sequels, E3 saw the announcement of a brand new IP called StarField. Based on the announcement teaser, nothing of the gameplay has been revealed. However, we are sure to receive more news about this game in the coming months. This is also Bethesda's first new franchise in 25 years, so yes, we're very excited.