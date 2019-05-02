tech2 News Staff

Gearbox Software had been actively teasing its upcoming Borderlands 3 game for over a month now. With the first teaser and trailer video out, fans of the open world co-op RPG game were eagerly waiting for the gameplay reveal. The developers finally took to Twitch to live stream the worldwide gameplay reveal of Borderlands 3, showcasing over an hour of gameplay.

The live stream gave us more details about the new characters or should we say Vault Hunters, weapons, environment, gameplay mechanics and much more. Broadly, Borderlands 3 looks quite similar to the previous Borderlands 2 game. That's a good thing considering how good the previous game was. If it ain't broken, don't fix it, right?

Visually, the game is very similar to the previous titles. The game still carries off its cartoony aesthetic with aplomb and does manage to look like somewhat of an upgrade over previous titles.

Two characters were showcased including Zane and Amara who started off on the planet of Pandora and then moved to a new planet called Promethea. We noticed that Borderlands 3 is going to use the crouch-slide traversal and ledge climbing mechanic as seen in Apex Legends. All the new characters follow the similar skill tree treatment as seen in the previous games. The gameplay stream also showcased some of the abilities of the new characters. Apparently, the game will have billions of guns to loot across the various regions and we got to see a fraction of them in the stream. Although the guns were different, they followed the same mechanics of the previous game. Interestingly, all weapons will have an alternate fire mode for added variety.

The main villains will be the Calypso Twins and we’re looking forward to whether they’ll be able to live up to the standard set by Handsome Jack.

When we said that the game felt similar to Borderlands 2, we also meant that the humorous writing has been continued in this one too. From the playable character to the non-playable characters (NPCs), most of the characters have been given their own personality and a sort of a humour rating.

As reported by PC Gamer, Gearbox CEO said that Borderlands 3 is going to have microtransactions. However, it will be the same as the previous game and only apply to cosmetic items. Players will be able to buy future campaign DLCs, heads and skins.

Borderlands 3 is releasing on 13 September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. On PC, it will be a timed-exclusive release on the Epic Games store.

