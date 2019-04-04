Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Borderlands 3 launches exclusively on the Epic Games Store on 13 September

Until April 2020, the PC version of Borderlands 3 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

tech2 News StaffApr 04, 2019 09:37:10 IST

The rumours were true and Borderlands 3 will indeed be an Epic Games Store exclusive. However, it’s going to be a limited period exclusive and it will start rolling out on other PC digital distribution platforms after April 2020. Borderlands 3 comes out on 13 September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Borderlands 3 launches exclusively on the Epic Games Store on 13 September

Borderlands 3 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

When the rumours around its exclusivity were floating around, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford had tweeted out to address some of the concerns of fans of the franchise. He explained that 2K and Take Two had the exclusive publishing rights to the game including making decisions on price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. The reason Pitchford even thought it necessary to come clean about the deal with 2K and Take Two is the severe community backlash that Epic's game platform is receiving. Epic Games, the creator of popular PUBG alternative Fortnite, has been accused by gamers of using underhanded tactics to score exclusives in a bid to strengthen the Epic Games Store (it's like an App Store for PC games).

In a follow-up tweet, he stated that he thinks “exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short – say, six months”. This suggested that Borderlands 3 was going to be an Epic Store exclusive. Now with the release date in September out in the open, the exclusivity termination on April shows that Randy had indirectly confirmed the temporary exclusivity duration as well.

Borderlands 3 has managed to stay in the news almost every day leading up to its official launch. Whether it was the first teaser video or the full trailer with its official announcement or when the release date was accidentally leaked or when recently the box art was leaked out. Along with the announcement of the release date, Gearbox also released a new trailer.

While there’s still time for Borderlands 3 to come out, Gearbox has breathed new life into the older games. The current Borderlands titles in user libraries will be upgraded to the Game of the Year Edition for free. Apart from improvements to the visuals, it also adds all the DLCs and some gameplay improvements.

Free ultra HD texture pack upgrades have also been deployed for Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Check out our livestream where we revisited Borderlands 2 last week.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!


also see

Borderlands

Borderlands 3 release date accidentally leaked through its official Twitter account

Apr 02, 2019
Borderlands 3 release date accidentally leaked through its official Twitter account
Borderlands 3 has been officially revealed by Gearbox Software

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 has been officially revealed by Gearbox Software

Mar 29, 2019
Borderlands: Mask of Mayhem teaser released before PAX East reveal

Borderlands

Borderlands: Mask of Mayhem teaser released before PAX East reveal

Mar 28, 2019
Obsidian shows off 20-minutes of 'The Outer Worlds' gameplay footage at PAX East

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian shows off 20-minutes of 'The Outer Worlds' gameplay footage at PAX East

Apr 02, 2019
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has already been beaten in under an hour in a speedrun

Sekiro

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has already been beaten in under an hour in a speedrun

Mar 29, 2019
'Halo: Reach' from 'Halo: Master Chief Collection' could enter public testing soon

Halo

'Halo: Reach' from 'Halo: Master Chief Collection' could enter public testing soon

Apr 03, 2019

science

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019