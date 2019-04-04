tech2 News Staff

The rumours were true and Borderlands 3 will indeed be an Epic Games Store exclusive. However, it’s going to be a limited period exclusive and it will start rolling out on other PC digital distribution platforms after April 2020. Borderlands 3 comes out on 13 September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

When the rumours around its exclusivity were floating around, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford had tweeted out to address some of the concerns of fans of the franchise. He explained that 2K and Take Two had the exclusive publishing rights to the game including making decisions on price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. The reason Pitchford even thought it necessary to come clean about the deal with 2K and Take Two is the severe community backlash that Epic's game platform is receiving. Epic Games, the creator of popular PUBG alternative Fortnite, has been accused by gamers of using underhanded tactics to score exclusives in a bid to strengthen the Epic Games Store (it's like an App Store for PC games).

In a follow-up tweet, he stated that he thinks “exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short – say, six months”. This suggested that Borderlands 3 was going to be an Epic Store exclusive. Now with the release date in September out in the open, the exclusivity termination on April shows that Randy had indirectly confirmed the temporary exclusivity duration as well.

As a customer, I’m happy to shop in different stores - already do! I’ve bought games from Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Steam, Origin, GOG, Humble, Uplay, Epic and other stores. To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short – say, six months 2/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) 1 April 2019

Borderlands 3 has managed to stay in the news almost every day leading up to its official launch. Whether it was the first teaser video or the full trailer with its official announcement or when the release date was accidentally leaked or when recently the box art was leaked out. Along with the announcement of the release date, Gearbox also released a new trailer.

While there’s still time for Borderlands 3 to come out, Gearbox has breathed new life into the older games. The current Borderlands titles in user libraries will be upgraded to the Game of the Year Edition for free. Apart from improvements to the visuals, it also adds all the DLCs and some gameplay improvements.

Free ultra HD texture pack upgrades have also been deployed for Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Check out our livestream where we revisited Borderlands 2 last week.

