tech2 News Staff

Borderlands picked up quite the fan base with its mixture of an open world, co-op and loot-based gameplay. Developer Gearbox Software has now teased a cryptic trailer for Borderlands: Mask of Mayhem which will follow the events after Borderlands 2. The teaser showcases some of the characters that we’ll be seeing in the game. More details will be revealed at PAX East tonight (28 March) at 11.30 pm IST.

The most recent game, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, was released in 2014 and explored the events between the first and second games. After some brief silence, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed on Twitter back in 2016 that they were working on the next Borderlands game. A few weeks ago, Gearbox teased a date and place on Twitter with an image following Borderlands style-artwork.

We don’t have any information on the release date or the plot of Borderlands 3. However, we do hope they continue with the looting, open world, weapons and of course, the witty writing. The full game reveal will happen at PAX East 2019. Gearbox will be livestreaming the event on Mixer , Twitch and YouTube .

