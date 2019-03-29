Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
Borderlands 3 has been officially revealed by Gearbox Software

Borderlands: GOTY Edition and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (Ultra HD texture pack) arrive on 4 April.

Abhijit DeyMar 29, 2019 11:37:29 IST

After a lot of teasing throughout the month, Gearbox Software has finally revealed Borderlands 3 at PAX East. The first trailer, dubbed as a developer trailer, shows us new locations that players will be exploring. Along with a couple of familiar faces, including Claptrap, there are new characters as well. And of course, there are guns. Lots and lots of guns.

It continues the co-op gameplay and this time there are several locations showcased. It’s probably set in Pandora but we will be exploring deserts, metropolises and swamps on other planets or moons. The extensive roster of guns has been raised to around a billion guns. Some guns have creepy legs. Just like some of the previous Borderlands trailers, this one also has a fun trailer music. For those interested, the song is “Can’t Hold Me Down” by GRiZ (ft. Tash Neal of The London Souls).

Gearbox hasn’t revealed the release date of Borderlands 3 nor did they mention the platforms on which the game will be releasing. More details will be unveiled on 3 April. Gearbox is also releasing Borderlands: The Handsome Collection with an Ultra HD Texture Pack gives the game a 4K and HDR update. A remastered version of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition with several tweaks and updates from the original game is also releasing. Both of them arrive on 4 April. The GOTY Edition will be a free upgrade to players who already own Borderlands on Steam as reported by PC Gamer. The remastered versions will be coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Additionally, owners of Borderlands 2: VR will be getting a free DLC update sometime in the summer.

