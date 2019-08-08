tech2 News Staff

With Independence Day around the corner, many e-commerce companies are hosting sales to celebrate the same. Amazon is hosting the Amazon Freedom Sale from 8 August to 11 August, Flipkart is holding the Flipkart National Days Sale, which will also go on till 11 August, and now Xiaomi has announced its own Independence Day sale. The Xiaomi sale kicked off on 7 August at 12.00 pm and will go on till 11 August.

We bring you the best deals that Xiaomi is offering on its smartphones:

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Launched in April this year, Redmi Y3 (Review) was priced at Rs 9,990 for its base model. It is will also be available on discount during this Xiaomi Sale and so now priced at Rs 8,999 and the higher variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Andreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device in Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. The front sensor comes with Electronic Image Stabiliser, auto HDR and an AI portrait mode.

At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

The smartphone will come in blue, black and red colour variants.

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7(Review) comes in two storage variants, while the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was launched at a priced at Rs 7,999, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model at Rs 8,999. Now the base variant is selling Rs 7,499 and the higher storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499 giving a discount of Rs 500 on both the models.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 also features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Like the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 is also powered with a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, but it is accompanied with lesser RAM. The Redmi Y2 comes in a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option, and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model. Redmi 7 will also run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

For photography, the Redmi 7 will sport an 8 MP selfie sensor, and a dual-camera at the back with a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor combination.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Launched in August last year, Mi A2 (Review) was priced at Rs 16,999 for 4 GB +64 GB storage variant and it is now available at Rs 9,999. The sale is offering a discount of Rs 7,000.

The A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and which will be powered by the Android One program. This means that the device will run stock Android out-of-the-box. It will be one of the first devices to get Android P later this year.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine".

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

Poco F1

Poco F1(Review) comes in three variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage which is priced at Rs 17,999, and the two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is selling at 18,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at Rs 22,999.

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.



Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual-camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Note 7S

Launched last month only, Redmi Note 7S (Review) is one of the most affordable smartphones by Xiaomi. The phone is now selling for Rs 10,999 for the 3 GB+32 GB variant and 4 GB + 64 GB RAM for 12,999.

Speaking about the specifications, Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.



Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

