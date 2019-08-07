tech2 News Staff

The independence day Amazon Freedom sale is now live for Prime members. As for the rest of the buyers, the sale will begin on 8 August at midnight and will last till 11 August. During the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount for all purchases made via SBI credit cards.

We have curated a list of best deals on smartphones, laptops and mobile accessories that you can look out for during the sale.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on smartphones

Redmi Y2

Redmi Y2 (Review) 4 GB+ 64GB storage model is selling at Rs 7,999 with a discount of Rs 5,000, during the Freedom sale. It was launched at the price of Rs 12,999 in India back in June last year. It is also available in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB variant is priced at Rs 8,799 and its original launch price is Rs 9,999.

Other than this, you can also get an exchange offer up to Rs 7,000 on the device. Prime members can also get a five percent instant discount up to Rs 750 on minimum order of Rs 3,000 with Amazon Pay using ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Realme U1

Launched back in November last year, Realme U1 (Review) was priced at Rs 11,999 and is now selling at Rs 8,999. Amazon Freedom Sale is giving a clear discount of Rs 3,000 on the device. The phone is available in three colours — Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold.

Prime members can also get Rs 1000 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance on purchase of this smartphone using any prepaid payment methods.



Honor 9N

Another smartphone getting a price cut during this Amazon sale is Honor 9N (Review). It was launched in July last year at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base model (4 GB + 64 GB). Honor 4N is now available at a price of Rs 8,999 which is a price drop of Rs 5,000.

Buyers can also get an exchange offer upto Rs 7,700 during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro (Review) was originally priced at Rs 28,990 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant. This variant is now available at a price of Rs 23,990 whereas the higher 8 GB variant is selling at Rs 26,990.

The exchange offer available on this device can give up to Rs 10,990 off.

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7(Review) comes in two storage variants, while the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was launched at a priced at Rs 7,999, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model at Rs 8,999. Now the base variant is selling Rs 7,499 and the higher storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499 giving a discount of Rs 500 on both the models.

You can get up to Rs 6,500 off on this device under its exchange offer.



Xiaomi Mi A2

Launched in August last year, Mi A2 (Review) was priced at Rs 16,999 for 4 GB +64 GB storage variant and it is now available at Rs 9,999. The sale is offering a discount of Rs 7,000.

In the case of an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 7,700 off on the smartphone.

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro is currently priced at Rs 29,990 for its lone variant 8 GB +128 GB. It was launched at a price of Rs 40,990 in India. The smartphone is available in a radiant mist colour variant during this sale.

In terms of the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 7,700 off on this Oppo smartphone.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on laptops

Several laptops also are available on discount during the Amazon Freedom sale. The pricing of these laptops start at Rs 24,490. Some of the laptops available on heavy discounts are Dell Inspiron 3567 with a discount of Rs 14,429 on its MRP (now priced at 27,990), Lenovo Ideapad 330 with Rs 16,300 of discount (priced at Rs 26,990) and HP Pavilion x360 Convertible priced at Rs 49,799 with a discount of Rs 42,191.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on smartwatches, headphones, and power banks

Speaking of smartwatches, Amazon Freedom sale is offering Mi Band 3 at a price of Rs 1,799 giving a discount of Rs 400. Another smartwatch available on sale is Mi Band — HRX Edition at a discount of Rs 500 (now priced at Rs 1,299).

Moving on to power banks, the best deals are available at Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i, launched yesterday (6 August) in India. It is priced at Rs 899 during this sale. You can also buy the higher variant of 2000 mAh capacity of the same device at Rs 1,499. Other noteworthy deals include Ambrane 10000 mAh Power Bank, Duracell 10, 050 mAH Lithium Ion Powerbank and so on.

For headphones, some of the best deals include Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones, Jabra Elite 85h Over Ear Headphones, and Rhythm&Blues A450BT On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones.

