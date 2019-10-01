Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: From Sony headsets to iPad Pro, here are the best deals of today

During the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 15:23:56 IST

In the ongoing sale season, several platforms have kicked off their annual sales like Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale (29 September- 4 October), Flipkart Big Billion Days  (29 September-4 October), Diwali with Mi sale (28 September- 4 October).

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Here are the best deals of day three of the Amazon sale.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headsets

As per the Amazon listing, Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headsets were earlier priced at Rs 29,990 and today these noise cancellation headphones are selling at Rs 20,490. As per the company, these headsets can last up to 5 hours in 10 minutes charging.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: From Sony headsets to iPad Pro, here are the best deals of today

These Sony Noise cancelling headsets are getting a discount of Rs 9,500.

These Sony wireless headsets are available in two colour variants — Silver and Black.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Debuted in India last year, Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review) is currently selling at a discount of Rs 10,500 and is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with a 2280 x 1280 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is available in black and blue colour options.

Canon DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera is currently selling at a price point of Rs 20,990 and is getting a discount of Rs 16,000 on its original price. In terms of sensors, it comes with APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP so that the users can get high-resolution images for large prints and image cropping purposes.

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera is now priced at Rs 20,990.

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera is now priced at Rs 20,990.

The Amazon listing also reveals that it comes with full manual control and selectable frame rates in terms of video.

Apple iPad Pro

The Apple iPad Pro was earlier priced at Rs 57,990 and as a part of the ongoing sale, the iPad is priced at Rs 49,990, at a discount of Rs 7,910. It features a 10.5-inch Retina display and offers 64 GB internal storage.

iPad Pro is now selling at Rs 49,990 in India

iPad Pro is now selling at Rs 49,990 in India

The iPad Pro is available in Gold and Space Grey colour variants.

Redmi Y3

The 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant of Redmi Y3(Review) is currently priced at Rs 7,999. As per the Amazon listing, it was earlier priced at Rs 11,999 and is available at a discount of Rs 4,000.

Redmi-Y3-PUBG-Mobile (1)

Redmi Y3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset.

Buyers can get up to Rs 7,050 off on this device under the exchange offer.

This smartphone is available in Bold Red, Elegant Blue and Prime Black colour variants.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


