Seth Rollins launched a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes, with his back turned, on WWE Raw a night after suffering a defeat at Hell in a Cell.

A night after WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Raw moved to Wisconsin to take in the aftermath. On Sunday, Cody Rhodes overcame a torn pectoral muscle to defeat Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. A night later, he stood tall to talk about it.

WWE Raw kicked off with a clearly injured Rhodes taking in all the adulation, chants of "Thank you Cody" and hopes of being fit enough to feature at WWE Money in the Bank.

Rollins then cut Rhody off and admitted to respecting him while not liking him. Rollins then shook Rhodes' hand before leaving the ring, though not before telling Rhodes that Dusty Rhodes would be proud of his son.

Like a true heel, he quickly turned things around by attacking Rhodes from behind as he walked up the ramp. After hitting Rhodes with a sledgehammer, Rollins ripped off his shirt before stomping on his injured chest. The brutal assault continued until a group of officials intervened. Rhodes, nicknamed The American Nightmare, was offered a stretcher to the back but refused and walked away instead.

Later in the show, it was announced 16-time champion John Cena will return on 27 June to celebrate his 20th anniversary.

WWE Raw Results:

Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch to retain the WWE 24/7 Championship title

Riddle defeated The Miz

The Street Profits defeated The Usos by Count-Out

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio by Disqualification

The Judgment Day welcomed new member Finn Bálor

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

Ezekiel defeated Otis

Ripley defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.