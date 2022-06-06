WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Results, WWE Hell in a Cell results: Cody Rhodes won a lot of hearts as he battled injury to beat Seth Rollins.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins put up a spectacle when the two battled it out a the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Rhodes was injured shortly before the event as he suffered a complete pectoral tear but that didn't affect his spirits one bit as he overcame the pain to register third consecutive win over Rollins. The two were involved in a gripping encounter but the visuals were very disturbing as Rhodes' chest and bicep turned deep purple and the 36-year-old looked in pain during the contest.

The best of the match, and the night, was reserved for the last as Rhodes, close to the win, had the crowd support behind him and "this is awesome" chants grew louder when Rhodes landed two consecutive Cross Rhodes to register what was a hard-fought win.

Here's a look at some other results from the night:

# WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch to retain the Raw women's championship

Don’t matter the odds, you can’t stop the All Mighty! Chicago, y’all were on 🔥!! What’s next? 👀 Think I made that pretty clear tonight. #HIAC @WWE pic.twitter.com/VHzWucqH3n — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 6, 2022

# WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP in the handicap match

# WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel

# WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) def. Finn Balor, A.J. Styles and Liv Morgan)

# WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in No Holds Barred match

After beating @AliWWE in front of his home crowd, @_Theory1 reiterates that he is the youngest #USChampion in history and he will go on to become the greatest champion. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/oL9bAxpGKQ — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022

# WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali to retain United States Championship

