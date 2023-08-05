SummerSlam is one of the most anticipated Premium LIVE Events of WWE. The mega event has witnessed various thrilling moments throughout its storied history. Some of these moments include surprise comebacks by beloved Superstars, which have often stolen the show and left the fans in awe.

As we gear up for WWE SummerSlam 2023 on 6 August, here are the top five surprising returns that have electrified audiences in the past:

Edge rises from Retirement, 2019

In a stunning turn of events at the SummerSlam Kick-off 2019, the crowd erupted in wild cheers as WWE legend Edge made an unanticipated appearance. This marked his first physical involvement since his retirement in 2011, sending shockwaves through the WWE universe.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Rated-R Superstar interrupted Elias’s musical performance, delivering an electrifying spear that left fans awestruck. This seminal moment, etched in the annals of WWE history, hinted at the beginning of Edge’s monumental comeback journey.

Hulk Hogan’s Iconic Comeback, 2005

SummerSlam 2005 witnessed the unforgettable return of one of the most legendary figures in professional wrestling history, Hulk Hogan. In a battle against Shawn Michaels, Hogan’s comeback exhilarated the sold-out MCI Centre in Washington, D.C.

Shawn Michaels vs Hulk Hogan

SummerSlam 2005 pic.twitter.com/DBFIIjB82h — 2000’s WWE (@2000s_WWE) July 23, 2023

The match was a classic clash of generations, with the Immortal One registering an iconic triumph over The Heartbreak Kid, reminding fans worldwide of Hogan’s immeasurable impact on the industry.

Kevin Nash’s Shocking return, 2011

SummerSlam 2011 saw the unexpected return of Kevin Nash, also known as Diesel, creating a whirlwind of excitement. As Triple H prepared to face CM Punk, Nash’s entrance music hit, leaving the audience stunned.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The surprise comeback turned chaotic as Nash attacked Punk, allowing Triple H to capitalize on the distraction and secure the victory. Nash’s sudden appearance completely altered the result of the match and sparked a series of unpredictable events in WWE.

Becky Lynch’s Fiery Ascension, 2021

SummerSlam 2021 will forever be remembered as the event where The Man came back around. As Carmella prepared to step in for an absent Sasha Banks, the crowd was floored when the unmistakable music of Becky Lynch hit the speakers.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a year-long hiatus, Lynch strode confidently into the arena, receiving a thunderous reception from the WWE Universe. Her shocking return culminated in a swift victory over Carmella and Bianca Belair, re-establishing her dominion over the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The Beast Incarnate is Back, 2021

SummerSlam 2021 was a night of shock and awe as the unanticipated return of “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar shook the WWE Universe to its core. Just as Roman Reigns revelled in his triumphant win over John Cena, Lesnar’s imposing figure strode into the arena, instantly stealing the spotlight.

His long, menacing, ponytailed silhouette against the entrance ramp was enough to send chills down the spines of fans worldwide. His surprise return, after a year and a half hiatus, marked the beginning of a new, electrifying chapter in WWE’s saga.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 6th August 2023 from 5:30 am IST.