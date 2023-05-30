The United World Wrestling condemned the treatment of the protesting wrestlers, and in a press release issued on Tuesday, the UWW threatened that the Wrestling Federation of India could be suspended if the elections are not held in the next 45 days.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat had resumed protests at Jantar Mantar on 23 April, demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual assault allegations.

“UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.”

“As it has already done since the beginning of this situation, UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns,” UWW said in the release.

“Finally, UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year,” added wrestling’s governing body.

The grapplers were detained by the Delhi Police on 28 May, during their march from Jantar Mantar towards the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The wrestlers were planning to hold a Mahila Mahapanchayat, but were stopped by the police while attempting to cross the barricades.

On Tuesday, the wrestlers had planned to immerse their medals in river Ganga, and had reached Haridwar in the evening. However, after the intervention of Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait, the wrestlers were asked to postpone the immersion for five days.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra have tweeted out in support of the wrestlers, with Bindra even calling for “independent safeguarding measures” across sporting organisations.

