Amid ongoing protest by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, the BJP MP has claimed that he will hang himself if even a single allegation against him is proven.

“If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said during a rally.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asked the protesting wrestlers not to take any step that would undermine sports and be patient as the investigation continues.

“I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. I also urge them not to take any step that would undermine sports,” the minister said.

VIDEO | “Let the investigation get completed. You (protesting wrestlers) will have to trust the police, Supreme Court and the sports department,” says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on wrestlers’ protest. pic.twitter.com/E4zhwCeEim — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2023

The Delhi Police refuted claims that not enough evidence had been found in favour of the allegations made. The police added a status report of the investigation will be submitted to the court.

“It is clarified that this news is “wrong” and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity,” the police tweeted before deleting it. The same message, posted by a public relations officer, was also deleted from a Whatsapp group for reporters.

Propaganda News Agency ANI gets fact checked by Delhi Police.

Now you know who their sources are. pic.twitter.com/jZsf31LJZX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 31, 2023

Later, the police spokesperson shared another message in Hindi that read: “The cases filed by women wrestlers are still under consideration. Status reports are being filed before the court regarding the investigation in the said cases.

“As the cases are under investigation, it would be against the procedure to say anything before the report is filed in the court.”

Congress politicians hit out at BJP for not paying heed to their own slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save daughters, educate them)’ and quipped that it now means ‘Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao (save daughters from BJP leaders).’ They also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not finding an amicable solution to their appeal.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress MP Deepender Hooda said, “These medals are their life, they represent their struggle, their families’ sacrifices and the nation’s pride. What kind of a cruel government is this. We want to ask the prime minister and government that why they did not even appeal, urging the wrestlers not to immerse their medals.”

“The prime minister and ministers who used to queue up to get photographs with these sportspersons when they won medals, did not even issue an appeal. It sent a message that they are not only anti-sportspersons but also anti-medals,” the Congress leader from Haryana said.

“You talk of Uniform Civil Code, will that not be applicable to the BJP leaders, is there a separate law for them?” Hooda asked.

VIDEO | “Mothers will stop sending their daughters for sports after these allegations and it will further lead to deterioration of sports in the country,” says boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh on wrestlers’ protest. pic.twitter.com/xP8aH1KPTR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2023

Speaking at the presser, Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh said the entire episode was reminiscent of the 1960 incident when legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, then Cassius Clay, threw his Olympic gold medal into the Ohio river to protest against racial segregation.

He urged people to rally behind the wrestlers as the Americans did for Ali.

Farmers’ outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha have called for nationwide demonstrations on 1 June in support of the wrestlers.

A day earlier, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who have been at the forefront of the protest that began in January, had announced they would immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy Ganges river. After reaching Haridwar, they were made to reconsider by khap and farmer leaders.

The wrestlers have now given five days to the government to take action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they have accused of sexual harassment of female grapplers including of a minor.

On Sunday, a kilometre away from where the new Parliament building was inaugurated, the wrestlers and supporters were violently detained as they wished to protest during a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’. The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar site for over a month demanding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested.

After being detained, they were taken into buses to unclear locations but were later released only after being booked for violation of law and order. Ironically, the wrestlers could only get FIRs filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after approaching the court.

(With inputs from agencies)

